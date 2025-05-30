Lao Government Warns Against Surrogacy Amid Rise in Illegal Cases

Lao authorities have issued a strong warning against all forms of surrogacy, stating that anyone involved could face up to 19 years in prison and a fine of up to LAK 400 million (approximately USD 18,500).

The announcement comes amid a rise in surrogacy cases, particularly online advertisements offering high payments and full support, including medical care and housing, to attract women. These growing offers have raised alarm among officials.

Authorities warn that women participating in illegal surrogacy not only risk arrest, but also put their health and families’ well-being at serious risk.

In April, police arrested 26 people connected to a surrogacy ring operating from a public hospital in Luang Namtha Province. Among them were 21 Lao citizens, two Burmese nationals, and three Chinese recruiters. Of the women involved, 23 were pregnant, and two were under 18 years old.

In response, Kikeo Chanthalangsy, head of the Anti-Human Trafficking Department, reiterated on 29 May that no person or organization is allowed to offer surrogacy services in Laos.

He emphasized that under Article 215 of the Lao Criminal Code, surrogacy is treated as a form of human trafficking, and those who hire, recruit, or promote such services face serious criminal charges.

The issue is not new. Between 2018 and 2019, multiple illegal surrogacy cases were uncovered, with courts already issuing rulings in five of them.

The official also raised concerns about the future of children born through illegal surrogacy, noting “they are considered victims of human trafficking.”

Kikeo urged the public to report any suspected surrogacy activities. Reports can be made via the anti-human trafficking hotline at 1300, by WhatsApp at 020 22881300, or through local police.