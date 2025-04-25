Lao Police Arrest 26 in Illegal Surrogacy Operation in Luang Namtha

Lao authorities have arrested 26 individuals, including three Chinese nationals, for their involvement in an illegal surrogacy operation uncovered at a public hospital in Luang Namtha Province on 3 April.

The operation was carried out through a joint effort between local officials and the Police Department for the Prevention and Combating of Human Trafficking under the Ministry of Public Security. Among the suspects are 21 Lao citizens, two Burmese nationals, and three Chinese individuals believed to be agents. Twenty-three of those arrested were pregnant women, two of whom were under the age of 18.

Police also searched the facility where the surrogacy procedures were allegedly being conducted.

Authorities discovered a range of high-end medical equipment typically used in in-vitro fertilization (IVF), including eight sperm incubators, Genea Biomedx machines, —devices commonly used in fertility clinics during in vitro fertilization (IVF), three echocardiogram devices, five microscopes, a Cryotank for sperm storage, two beds, seven computers, a data collection tool, and various other medical instruments.

Investigations are ongoing as authorities work to identify and apprehend additional individuals connected to the surrogacy ring.

Under Article 215 of Laos’ anti-human trafficking law, it is illegal to engage in any form of exploitation, including trafficking, sexual exploitation, forced labor, and surrogacy that involves coercion or underage individuals. Those found guilty of such offenses may face fines ranging from LAK 10 million to LAK 100 million (approximately USD 462 to USD 4,611) and prison sentences of five to fifteen years.

Offenses involving minors under the age of 18 carry harsher penalties, with fines ranging from LAK 100 million to LAK 500 million (USD 4,611 to USD 23,110) and prison terms of 15 to 20 years. If a victim suffers permanent disability or contracts HIV as a result of trafficking, the offender may face life imprisonment, fines up to LAK 1 billion (USD 46,300), and confiscation of property.

The Department for the Prevention and Combating of Human Trafficking urges the public to report suspicious activities by calling the 1300 hotline or sending a message via WhatsApp to 020 22881300.