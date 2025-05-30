Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Visits GoodWe

SUZHOU, China, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In its global headquarters, GoodWe recently welcomed a high-level delegation from Thailand, led by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Mr. Pirapan Salirathavibhaga. This visit was part of Thailand’s broader initiative to promote clean energy and deepen industrial cooperation with China. During his visit, the Deputy Prime Minister remarked that he was impressed by GoodWe’s growth over the past 15 years and expressed expectations for the company’s continued contribution to the energy sector, stating he was “looking forward to its achievements over the next 15 years.”



Meeting between Thai delegation and GoodWe

GoodWe’s CEO Daniel Huang and senior executives hosted the delegation and engaged in a meeting focusing on Thailand’s energy transition, clean energy trends, and long-term collaboration opportunities. Mr. Daniel expressed great appreciation to the delegation for their visit, which he described as “an important milestone for GoodWe in fostering closer ties with Thailand’s energy leadership” in his welcome remarks.

Since entering the Thai market in 2014, GoodWe has established a strong local presence through strategic partnerships with major distributors and dedicated service support based in Bangkok. Its solar inverters and energy solutions have been deployed across residential, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications, earning trust in a wide range of high-profile solar and storage projects.

During the meeting, the Thai delegation expressed particular interest in GoodWe’s roots in the residential market and its innovations in the C&I sector. They noted that while the Thai market has focused on C&I applications, it also presents increasing potential for residential solar adoption, making GoodWe’s comprehensive solutions in this area valuable.

The visit included a tour of the GoodWe Smart Energy Showroom, where the delegation was introduced to the company’s latest innovations in photovoltaic and energy storage solutions, as well as its integrated approach to building a future-proof energy ecosystem that coordinates key components of the energy chain—power generation, grid, load, and storage—through smart control. Thai officials acknowledged the strong alignment between these innovations and Thailand’s evolving energy strategy.

“We are honored to support Thailand’s clean energy transition and remain committed to delivering high-efficiency, safe, and smart energy solutions that power a sustainable future,” said Mr. Huang, “With continuous investment in R&D across residential, C&I, and utility-scale applications, we aim to contribute to accelerate Thailand’s smart energy transition and beyond.”