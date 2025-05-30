Xinhua Silk Road: Chinese martial arts promote cultural exchange in Spain

BEIJING, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — During a recently-held event featuring martial arts, Zhang Daojin, the seventh-generation inheritor of the Six-harmony Mantis Boxing, left audience in awe with the charm of eastern martial arts at the Confucius Institute of Granada University, Spain.

Zhang, from Longkou City of east China’s Shandong Province, eloquently explained the historical origins and unique characteristics of the traditional Chinese boxing, noting that the Six-harmony Mantis Boxing embodies traditional philosophical concepts and integrates the agility and power of the praying mantis into its techniques.

At the event, Zhang also demonstrated his exquisite techniques, attracting other martial arts experts to study his movements on site. The audience, from children to seniors, with their focused attentions on the charm of the Chinese martial arts, were brought together regardless of their different ages and cultural backgrounds.

For years, Zhang has dedicated himself to preserving and promoting the Six-harmony Mantis Boxing, with his footprint extending across China and abroad. He has taught over 10,000 students and has hundreds of disciples, some among which are from the United States, Japan, Canada, Italy, Spain, and other countries. During this trip to Spain, Zhang exchanged insights and explored the essence of martial arts with his European disciples.

People are thrilled by Zhang’s visit, as he has deeply moved many people in Granada with his personality, his knowledge, and his mastery of traditional Chinese martial arts, said a Spanish student.

In 2024, a total of about 100 foreign students traveled to Longkou in five batches to experience the charm of the Six-harmony Mantis Boxing and learn authentic Chinese martial arts firsthand.

The Mantis Boxing was included in the fourth representative list of state-level intangible cultural heritage items in the year 2014, infusing new vitality into this ancient art.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/345866.html