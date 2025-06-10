Leonhart Coffee Collaborates With Foodpanda Malaysia in Powering Riders To Boost Deliveries And Improve Livelihoods

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 10 June 2025 – Stuck in traffic under the scorching sun, and unpredictable weather — this is the daily reality for thousands of food delivery partners across Malaysia. In an effort to power delivery riders and support their livelihoods, Leonhart Coffee — a European high-energy coffee brand — has teamed up with foodpanda Malaysia to distribute its signature beverages, Leonhart High Caffeine Coffee Mix and High Caffeine Hot Chocolate, to foodpanda delivery partners.

Held in conjunction with foodpanda’s Bag Exchange programme at foodpanda Riders Hub in Southgate Commercial Centre, Kuala Lumpur, the initiative is designed to help them stay energised and alert on the job — enabling them to boost deliveries, maximise earning potential, and maintain peak performance despite the long and demanding shifts.

According to Mr. S. Allan, founder of Leonhart Coffee, food delivery riders are the engine of the food delivery ecosystem — consistently pushing through their shifts, traffic, and uncertain weather conditions to deliver orders. He added that the initiative reflects Leonhart’s mission to equip riders with the energy and mental clarity needed to take charge of their day and deliver at their best.

“At Leonhart, we believe mastering your day starts with more than just a caffeine kick — it’s about stamina, spirit, and showing up for what matters. Our beverages are formulated with the energising power of caffeine and the calming benefits of Ashwagandha. Unlike other energy drinks, Leonhart’s beverage provides a sustained boost of energy without the jitters or caffeine crash to energise and refresh, helping riders stay alert and focused throughout their busy shifts,” explained Mr Allan.

Shubham Saran, Director of Operations, foodpanda Malaysia, who was present during the handover ceremony of Leonhart Coffee packs, expressed his gratitude towards Leonhart Coffee’s meaningful initiative that supports the riders’ well-being and safety.

“We are grateful for the collaboration with Leonhart Coffee. As part of our panda heart initiative, we are always looking for partners that can support us to uplift and support our

delivery partners. We recognise the important role our delivery partners play in the ecosystem and it is our responsibility to ensure that they thrive in their roles. We hope that they feel valued, supported and empowered so they feel good about working with us. We hope that this partnership will give the riders a boost to operate confidently while carrying out their shift,” added Saran.

What began as an initiative to celebrate and uplift foodpanda riders also revealed the inspiring faces and stories behind the helmets — individuals from all walks of life, each navigating their own unique journeys. While the nature of the job comes with its challenges, including staying vigilant on the road, many riders shared that alertness is key to ensuring their safety. Above all, each story reflects a spirit of resilience — of adapting, persevering, and moving forward with determination.

For Muhammad Azril, being a rider is a choice rooted in love and responsibility — one that allows him to support his growing family while enjoying the flexibility he once sought after leaving his job as a personal driver. While long hours and time on the road come with their share of challenges, Azril has embraced the journey with resilience, adapting to his new role and pressing forward with determination each day.

“There are days when I get home at 11pm and start again the next day by 7am,” shared Muhammad. “It can be tiring, but I do it because my family depends on me.” After trying Leonhart, Azril noticed a difference. “I felt more alert and energised. The bold taste gave me the boost I needed to keep going throughout the day,” he said.

Former lorry driver Vasanth Kumar has been part of the foodpanda family for eight years, taking on the role to supplement his income and enjoy more quality time with his loved ones. Each day, he delivers more than 40 orders — a responsibility he embraces as part of his commitment to building a better future for his family while maintaining a healthy work-life balance.

“The road can be unpredictable, but I keep going because my family depends on me — and this job gives me the flexibility to be present for them,” shared Vasanth. “To stay sharp during long hours, I’ll sometimes grab a cup of coffee. Leonhart’s rich taste really helps keep me energised.”

At 28, Ye Junhong made a bold move — leaving behind the high-pressure world of sales to embrace a more flexible and independent path as a foodpanda rider. Today, he works about eight hours a day, taking short breaks to stay refreshed and focused on the road.

“When you’re riding, staying alert is everything,” he shared. “It’s important to be fully present, especially on busy roads.” Junhong is eager to try Leonhart’s beverage, appreciating that it offers both a strong boost and a calming effect — helping him stay focused.

Whether you’re on the road, at the desk, or chasing your goals — Leonhart is here to fuel your everyday hustle, representing its fundamental philosophy: Master Your Day. Priced at RM16.97, the Leonhart High Caffeine Coffee Mix (15 sticks X 18g) and High Caffeine Hot Chocolate (15 sticks X 18g) are available at selected supermarkets such as Aeon, Isetan, and Lulu, as well as e-commerce stores including Lazada.com.my, Shopee.com.my, and TikTok.

Hashtag: #PandaRidersFueledByLeonhart #HantarLajuTakLesuDgnLeonhart #FoodpandaxLeonhart #leonhart #leonhartmasteryourday

https://www.leon-hart.com

https://www.facebook.com/leonhartcoffee/

https://www.instagram.com/leonhart_coffee/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Leonhart

Leonhart Coffee is a bold, high-energy beverage brand from Europe, offering premium coffee and rich hot chocolate made with Vietnamese beans. With a bold flavour and carefully formulated ingredients, Leonhart aims to fuel individuals with the clarity, focus, and stamina needed to power through their day. Whether it’s for early mornings, long shifts, or late-night grinds, Leonhart is more than just a drink — it’s a companion for those chasing their goals with purpose and passion.