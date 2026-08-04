Heavy Rain Floods Laos as Rivers Rise, New Warnings Issued

Heavy rain in recent days has caused flooding, rising river levels, and infrastructure impacts across several provinces, while Lao authorities warn that more rainfall could bring further flooding, landslides, and strong winds this week.

According to the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology, a low-pressure system moving across northern and central Laos, combined with moderate southwest monsoon winds, has brought widespread rainfall over the past week. The weather pattern has caused light to moderate rain nationwide, with periods of heavy to very heavy rain and strong winds reported in some areas.

On 4 August, the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology reported that the Xe Champhone River in Champhone District, Savannakhet Province, reached 8.02 metres, exceeding the official warning level of 8 metres and entering the danger level.

In Luang Prabang Province, heavy rain on 3 August triggered sudden flooding in Kokngiew village, with fast-moving floodwaters sweeping through parts of the area.

Authorities also reported flooding near the Luang Prabang Teacher Training College in Nasangveuy village on 28 July. Local officials said the area has faced repeated flooding for years due to a natural drainage channel.

In Vientiane Capital, heavy rain on 29 July caused severe waterlogging in Khountathong village, Sikhottabong District. The area has experienced repeated flooding during this year’s rainy season despite recent efforts by authorities and developers to improve drainage systems.

Weather Warning

The Department of Meteorology and Hydrology issued a nationwide warning on 4 August for possible flooding and landslides as heavy rain continues.

High-risk areas include Phongsaly, Xaysomboun, Bolikhamxay, Khammouane, Savannakhet, and Attapeu provinces. Moderate-risk areas include Xiangkhouang and Champasak provinces.

Authorities urged residents in flood-prone and landslide-prone areas to closely monitor weather forecasts and river levels and prepare for possible evacuations if conditions worsen.

According to the department’s weekly forecast, rainfall is expected to continue through 9 August across much of Laos, with heavy to very heavy rain possible in northern, central, and southern provinces.

Officials warned that continued rainfall could trigger flash floods, landslides, urban flooding, strong winds, and further rises in river levels in vulnerable areas.