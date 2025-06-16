Chubb Life Hong Kong Launches Chubb 1792 Club, a Prestigious Global Wealth Centre Designed to Elevate Customer Experience

(From left) Artist Desmond Leung Kar Hao; artist Yang Yongliang; Mrs Belinda Au, President of Hong Kong and Head of North Asia, Chubb Life Hong Kong; Ms Kylie Ying, Art Collector, Founder of ART021 GROUP; Ms Ivy Cheung, Chief Marketing Officer, Chubb Life Hong Kong; artist Stephen Wong Chun Hei; artist Long Quan; artist Lu Pingyuan

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 June 2025 – Chubb Life Hong Kong (Chubb Life HK) today unveiled its first wealth centre, Chubb1792 Club, marking a pivotal moment in its insurance and wealth management journey. Located at The Gateway in Tsim Sha Tsui, a premier business and tourism district in Hong Kong, Chubb 1792 Club aims to serve the increasing health and wealth needs of affluent customers and high-net-worth individuals in Hong Kong and visitors to the city.

The launch of Chubb 1792 Club marks a key milestone for Chubb Life HK as the city cements its position as a global insurance and wealth management powerhouse, attracting affluent and high-net-worth customers with a wide range of innovative insurance and financial offerings. By the end of 2023, the asset and wealth management sector in Hong Kong reached HK$31.2 trillion (US$3.97 trillion), with 64% of them sourced from non-Hong Kong residents. The growth trend is particularly evident in the life insurance sector, which saw record-breaking sales in 2024 as both local residents and mainland Chinese visitors sought protection and wealth management solutions. Notably, mainland Chinese visitors spent HK$62.8 billion(US$8 billion) in 2024, mainly on life, critical illness and medical policies—a 6.5% increase from the previous year.

Spanning nearly 10,000 square feet, Chubb 1792 Club is thoughtfully designed to encourage meaningful engagement through art. With a longstanding history of safeguarding possessions, lives, and heritage through comprehensive insurance solutions, Chubb Life HK is committed to preserving the enduring value of what matters most.

Chubb 1792 Club extends the company’s commitment to enhancing customer experiences through a thoughtfully curated space showcasing art pieces by local and international artists. Over the past two years, the company launched a Chubb Life Art Gallery and expanded its partnership with Art Basel Hong Kong and M+ Museum as part of its ongoing effort to support the art community.

Curated by ART021 Group, China’s largest contemporary art fair group, Chubb 1792 Club features a selection of artworks by eight artists: Yang Yongliang, Desmond Leung Kar Hao, Stephen Wong Chun Hei, Wolfgang Tillmans, Annie Morris, Abraham Lacalle, Long Quan, and Lu Pingyuan.

Belinda Au, President of Chubb Life Hong Kong and Head of North Asia, said, “Chubb 1792 Club is an extraordinary space that embodies our commitment to offering experiences that serve the evolving needs of affluent and high-net-worth customers. We are proud to offer a unique platform that blends wealth expertise with cultural storytelling, empowering our customers, partners, and communities to build lasting legacies.”

The design of the Chubb 1792 Club draws from the theme of water, symbolising vitality and connection while honouring Chubb’s maritime heritage. Elements of water – the gentlest existence between heaven and earth, shapeless yet shaping all things, silent yet telling countless stories flows through the space, presenting a narrative about water, life, and protection. Fluid architectural forms echo the ebb and flows of the sea, while nautical design cues such as structural curvature reinforce a seamless connection to the brand’s maritime legacy.

About Chubb

Chubb is a world leader in insurance. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. The company is defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb employs approximately 43,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

About ART021 GROUP

Founded in 2013, ART021 GROUP currently owns ART021 SHANGHAI Contemporary Art Fair, ART021 BEIJING Modern & Contemporary Art Fair, DnA SHENZHEN Design & Art Fair, ART021 HONG KONG Contemporary Art Fair and MOJO FEST, alongside 21 EDITION and C21 CAFE. As China’s largest contemporary art fair group, ART021 GROUP are committed to building a professional and diverse platform for global galleries, artists, collectors, and art lovers. The network of fairs aims to cultivate China’s local art ecosystem while fostering dialogue with the international art scene.