Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach and Andamanda Phuket Launch Critical Water Safety Initiative to Combat Childhood Drowning in Thailand

The first student group from Bansainamyen School celebrates the launch of the ‘Water Hero’ project with representatives from Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach and Andamanda Phuket. This collaborative initiative will teach vital water safety skills to local children.

PHUKET, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 June 2025 – Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach , a top family-friendly resort in Phuket, is proud to announce the launch of its impactful, a comprehensive and complimentary water safety and swimming education program for local schoolchildren. This inspiring initiative aims to empower young lives with essential life-saving skills and responds to a critical need, as studies show that only 16% of Thai children know how to swim, despite the country’s many waterways. By promoting water confidence and safety, the resort is helping to create a safer future for the next generation.

Recognizing the urgent need and limited access to swimming facilities in many local schools, Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach is dedicating its world-class facilities and resources. In a meaningful partnership reflecting a shared commitment to community well-being and safety, Andamanda Phuket contributes its passionate team and expertise, ensuring children receive the highest standard of water safety education.

“Every child deserves the chance to grow up safe and confident in and around water,” said Mr. Trevor May, Multi-Property General Manager, Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach, Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort; and Le Méridien Khao Lak Resort & Spa. “This project reflects Marriott’s commitment in supporting the communities where we operate. By equipping children with vital life-saving skills, we’re helping build a safer future—something we’re proud to do alongside our valued partners.”

Andamanda Phuket, renowned for prioritizing guest safety, has partnered with Ellis & Associates, a globally recognized authority in aquatic safety and rescue training. This collaboration establishes comprehensive lifeguard and first aid programs that set new benchmarks for safety. This unwavering commitment to excellence means that the children participating in the “Water Hero” program will benefit from instruction rooted in the highest global safety standards, directly helping them learn to survive and be safe in the water.

“Safety defines who we are at Andamanda Phuket,” explains Khun Vorrawan James, Director of Lifeguard Operations. “Our partnership with Ellis & Associates has enabled us to establish Southeast Asia’s most advanced waterpark safety protocols. These world-class standards, which guide our expert teaching team, are now being directly applied to empower local children. By delivering this level of training, we ensure that every child learns effective water safety and survival skills, helping to build essential awareness and prevent avoidable tragedies in our community.”

The “Water Hero: Water Safety for Kids” will run from June to November 2025, with weekly sessions every Thursday from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Each session will last approximately 2.5–3 hours, accommodating up to 35 students per class across four classes.

Water Hero: Water Safety for Kids program, where Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach and Andamanda Phuket are leveraging their expertise and facilities to provide free, high-standard water safety training to local schoolchildren, addressing a critical public health issue.

A key partnership for this vital program is with Sainamyen School, a local school in Patong, Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach will provide the venue (swimming pools), equipment, first-aid safety personnel, transportation for students, and nutritious food and beverages. Andamanda Phuket will provide the professional teaching team and certified lifeguards, ensuring high-quality instruction and supervision.

This initiative underscores Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach‘s deep commitment to corporate social responsibility and the well-being of the local community. By directly addressing a critical public health issue, the resort is setting a powerful example of how businesses can make a tangible, life-saving difference.

