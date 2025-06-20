DHL commits to helping Indonesia expand its fast-growing sectors and aid its rise as a global trade hub

Offers comprehensive end-to-end solutions tailored for Indonesian businesses’ unique needs and multinational enterprises seeking to expand locally

Sees opportunities in the new energy, life sciences and healthcare, and e-commerce sectors

Supports Indonesia’s net-zero ambitions and businesses on their decarbonization journeys through a series of targeted initiatives

JAKARTA, INDONESIA- Media OutReach Newswire – 20 June 2025 – DHL, the world’s leading logistics company, through its Strategy 2030 – Accelerate Sustainable Growth, is focused on supporting Indonesia’s ambitions as a key player in both regional and global trade. According to the DHL Trade Atlas 2025, Indonesia is expected to rank in the top 30 countries for trade growth in speed and scale over the next five years. Its dynamic economy, driven by rapid digital transformation and strategic infrastructure investments, presents significant opportunities for businesses. However, a volatile business environment – characterized by geopolitical tensions and shifting trade patterns – poses challenges and uncertainties for growth.

From left to right: Ahmad Mohamad (Senior Technical Advisor, DHL Express Indonesia), Nicholas Bongsosartono (President Director, DHL Global Forwarding Indonesia), Matthias Gehrsitz (Managing Director, DHL Supply Chain Indonesia)

With the presence of three DHL Group divisions – DHL Express, DHL Global Forwarding, and DHL Supply Chain – businesses based in Indonesia can tap into end-to-end logistics offerings across the divisions, access a vast global logistics network, and lean on deep expertise to help navigate fluctuating trade complexities. Additionally, the DHL divisions are especially focused on supporting the expansion of fast-growing sectors in Indonesia such as electric vehicles (EVs), life sciences and healthcare, as well as e-commerce and retail.

DHL’s presence is well-suited to help the country and its businesses with its growth ambitions

Geographic Tailwinds

“Indonesia’s neighbors have been getting all the attention recently when it comes to supply chain resiliency, but this country has much to offer. We have a large domestic market and talent pool, and the government has been investing in modernizing its logistics sector through the National Logistics Ecosystem platform.

We also see growth opportunities in cities beyond the Greater Jakarta area, such as Surabaya, Semarang, Batam, and Bali, among others, which are viable alternatives for businesses looking to diversify their supply chains. More importantly, we also want to help Indonesian brands expand their horizon beyond the local market through e-commerce,” said Ahmad Mohamad, Senior Technical Advisor of DHL Express Indonesia.

In addition to international brands expanding into Indonesia, there is also a growing pool of Indonesian brands that are going global. Indonesia’s strategic location and proximity to major markets in the region make it an attractive location as a global trade hub. It is actively part of at least 12 major bilateral and multi-lateral trade agreements, including the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), currently the world’s largest free trade agreement.

DHL Group has been investing in Indonesia to help boost the country’s logistics and supply chain capabilities. It has more than 4,000 employees in the country, with approximately 180 facilities across Indonesia, to help cater to the needs of rapidly growing companies in the country.

New Energy

“Another sector that we see massive growth opportunities in is new energy in Indonesia, particularly EV batteries. Indonesia’s goal of becoming one of the world’s top three EV battery producers by 2027 is also in line with our Strategy 2030 focus in this area.

Since last year, we have seen at least seven EV manufacturers commit to building production facilities in the country. There is also keen interest from many China EV enterprises looking for a logistics partner that can deliver safe and compliant end-to-end logistics. Our existing experience in the automotive industry with customers such as Chery and Wuling Motors, along with regional capabilities and know-how in the EV industry, puts us in a prime position to help EV players navigate the Indonesian landscape,” said Matthias Gehrsitz, Managing Director, DHL Supply Chain Indonesia.

To support this fast-growing industry, DHL’s customers in this sector have access to a comprehensive end-to-end logistics solution tailored specifically for EV supply chains. This includes:

Multimodal transportation management

Specialized warehousing with critical value-added services such as battery testing and charging

Comprehensive aftermarket battery handling solutions

Dedicated team of EV logistics specialists who possess deep knowledge in navigating the sector’s complex logistical demands while maintaining the highest standards of safety and compliance.

Life Science & Healthcare

“Indonesia’s life science and healthcare (LSHC) sector is large, but still developing. As a country, we’ve always been heavily reliant on imports in this sector, but there is a push by the government to reduce imports and be more self-reliant. It is projected that the pharmaceutical sector market value will increase to US$11 billion (~EUR9.5 billion) in 2025.

For us, this would mean investing in the proper logistics infrastructure to support this ambition, such as implementing specialized cold-chain solutions that encourage companies to establish their facilities here in Indonesia,” said Nicholas Bongsosartono, President Director, DHL Global Forwarding Indonesia.

DHL has been investing in Indonesia ahead of the curve to meet market demands:

DHL Global Forwarding Life Science and Healthcare (LSH) Competency Centre in Jakarta offers specialized storage facilities that maintain temperatures of 2–8°C and 15–25°C, ensuring product integrity and regulatory adherence with the support of trained experts.

DHL Medical Express is a premium service that combines the division’s logistics expertise with a dedicated and unique range of features to create a flexible solution for the Life Sciences industry. Secure, temperature-controlled transport of vital medical goods through specialized packaging maintains the integrity of vital pharmaceuticals and biotechnological materials.

DHL Supply Chain offers deep expertise for various needs, ranging from pharmaceuticals and medical devices to logistics for clinical trials and supply chain consultancy and inventory management for hospital and health services.

DHL Group has also recently announced a strategic investment of €500 million to bolster its Life Sciences and Healthcare (LSHC) infrastructure across all business units in Asia Pacific. With its new sector brand, DHL Health Logistics, the Group consolidates its life sciences and healthcare expertise under one unified umbrella, creating a seamless, end-to-end experience for customers that simplifies the management of complex, cross-border supply chains.

Leading the Way in Sustainable Logistics: The Green Logistics of Choice

DHL’s ambitions to be a frontrunner in low-carbon logistics operations are also aligned with Indonesia’s sustainability ambitions. The country wants to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 29% by 2030 and achieve a low-carbon economy by 2060 or sooner. It also aims to phase out fossil-fuel power plants by 2039 and significantly expand renewable energy capacity. DHL is supporting Indonesia’s sustainability targets in several ways:

DHL Express Indonesia is leading the way to reduce the industry’s carbon footprint with its GoGreen Plus service, which enables customers to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80% through the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). DHL Express currently also deploys 28 electric vehicles for first and last-mile deliveries, as part of its progress in reaching the DHL Group ‘s global target to electrify over 66% of its pick-up and delivery fleet by 2030.

DHL Global Forwarding Indonesia is among the industry’s first to pilot electric van for inner-city deliveries, while offering sustainable marine and aviation fuels through its GoGreen Plus solutions to enable customers to easily reduce their main haul carbon emissions across all trade lanes.

DHL Supply Chain Indonesia delivers sustainable logistics solutions – from carbon-neutral warehouses powered by solar PV (covering 30% of energy needs), to five regulatory-compliant EV units. Additional eco-friendly measures at the sites, such as rainwater harvesting systems and the adoption of reusable pallets and packaging, ensure that environmental impact is minimized across every supply chain touchpoint. The division also has a dedicated team of EV logistics experts who are ready to support the growth of Indonesia’s commercial EV sector through reliable and compliant supply chain solutions.

