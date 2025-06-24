Cat Paradise Hotel Launches Cat Sitting Service Amid Rescue Milestone

This development is part of Cat Paradise’s ongoing efforts to provide comprehensive feline care. The centre has also recently reached a milestone, with over 150 rescued cats adopted through its cageless adoption centre. The adoption model allows cats and potential adopters to interact in a homely, cage-free environment, helping reduce mismatches and returned adoptions.

Many of the cats available for adoption are surrenders, already socialised and litter trained, while others are stray rescues that have undergone medical screening and socialisation before entering the centre. The centre’s adoption process is thorough: visitors are guided through responsible pet ownership, screened for home readiness (such as meshing windows), and required to sign adoption contracts. This structured approach ensures each cat enters a stable, caring environment. Adoption donations go towards covering medical and upkeep costs, allowing the team to continue their rescue efforts. The process of integrating rescued cats into the café takes weeks to months, often requiring staff to rehabilitate cats from neglect or abuse before they are ready for adoption.

In addition to adoption services, Cat Paradise offers cat boarding services in Singapore. Some adopted cats return to board at the facility, reflecting continued relationships between adopters and the centre. To support future rescue efforts, the company has partnered with online pet retailer ExpressPetSupplies.sg, which donates a portion of proceeds to assist in funding care for more cats. Despite the challenges of rescue work, the team remains dedicated to giving each cat the time and space it needs to heal, socialise, and eventually find a loving, permanent home.

The new cat sitting service complements existing offerings by supporting cat owners who prefer their pets remain at home during their absence. It aligns with the centre’s approach to providing consistent, long-term support for feline welfare.

Cat Paradise is a cageless adoption centre and boarding facility in Singapore dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation, and rehoming of cats. The centre offers a home-like setting where visitors can interact with adoptable cats. In addition to adoption and boarding services, Cat Paradise has expanded to include professional cat sitting.

To learn more about Cat Paradise Hotel’s boarding or newly launched cat sitting service, please visit https://catparadisehotel.sg/.

Hashtag: #CatParadiseSingapore

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.