Vientiane’s Bus Rapid Transit Service Set to Begin Trial Operations by End of August

Vientiane’s BRT service is scheduled to begin trial operations free of charge for three months by the end of August, Mayor of Vientiane Capital Athsphangthong Siphandone announced during the 9th Ordinary Session of the Vientiane People’s Council’s second legislature on 7 June.

The BRT project has made substantial progress, with construction of lanes and stations currently at 71.64 percent completion, according to Athsphangthong. Officials expect construction to reach 90 percent completion by the end of July, positioning the system to become fully operational by the end of 2025.

The BRT system will feature 12-meter electric air-conditioned express buses with 40 seats each, operating on dedicated routes for faster and safer service. Twenty-eight of the total 55 electric BRT buses arrived in Laos on 5 November 2024, with the remaining 27 buses expected to arrive in the future.

The system will operate daily from 6 am to 10 pm and will integrate seamlessly with the city’s existing bus network.

The BRT route includes six main stations located throughout the capital: Chao Fa Ngum Park, Inpeng Temple, Morning Market (Vientiane Bus Station), Patuxay, Phonekheng, and National University of Laos. These buses will run on exclusive BRT lanes, providing faster and safer service for commuters while reducing traffic congestion in the city center.

The project extends beyond the initial phase, with construction plans including expanding the BRT route to connect Wattay International Airport and the Laos-China Railway Station. This expansion is targeted for completion by the end of 2026, creating crucial transportation links between the capital’s key transit hubs and establishing seamless connectivity for both domestic and international travelers.

Since its mid-2024 launch, the project has made strong progress, aiming to improve public transport with efficient, eco-friendly service for Vientiane’s residents and visitors.