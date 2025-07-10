Laos Clears Over 35,000 UXO Items in First Half of 2025, but Children Remain at Risk

Laos cleared more than 35,000 unexploded ordnance (UXO) items in the first half of 2025, including over 16,000 cluster munitions, across 14 provinces. But despite this progress, the danger remains, particularly for children.

Between January and June, seven UXO-related accidents resulted in eight serious injuries, including four fatalities, with children making up the majority of the victims.

These updates were shared during the year’s first UXO/Mine Action Sector Working Group meeting, held on 8 July in Vientiane.

The meeting featured a detailed update from Bounpheng Sisawath, Director of the National Regulatory Authority (NRA) for the UXO/Mine Action Sector.

According to the NRA, clearance teams surveyed 9,413 hectares of land and confirmed 6,984 hectares as hazardous. Out of this, 2,717 hectares were successfully cleared and made safe for farming, infrastructure projects, and other uses.

Alongside clearance work, risk education campaigns reached over 181,000 people in 11 provinces, aiming to teach communities, especially children and adult men – how to recognize dangerous items and stay safe. Additionally, more than 172,000 UXO accident survivors received support to help them regain mobility and rebuild their lives.

However, the meeting also acknowledged ongoing challenges, including funding shortfalls and temporary budget cuts that are limiting the sector’s ability to meet its targets.

The US Ambassador Heather Variava, who co-chaired the meeting, reaffirmed the United States’ long-standing support, noting that the US has contributed over USD 427 million to UXO clearance in Laos. She also pointed out that more than 200 clearance teams are now active, and in 2024 alone, they cleared a record 5,600 hectares of contaminated land.