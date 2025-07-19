BEIJING, July 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The 3rd China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE), with the theme of “Collaboration, Innovation, and Green Development”, is being held in Beijing from July 16 to 20, 2025, gathering together 651 enterprises and institutions from 75 countries and regions.



China Resources Group Participates in 3rd CISCE to Develop World-Class Supply Chain for Listed Companies

As a Fortune Global 500 company, this is the third time that China Resources Group (CR) has participated in the CISCE. CR brings its 12 business units to the expo, presenting the group’s global strategic layout and competitive edge in relevant industrial and supply chains in three exhibition sections: Healthy Life, Green Agriculture and Clean Energy.

CR is a leading Chinese conglomerate with six key businesses: consumer products, integrated energy, urban construction and operation, healthcare, industrial finance, technology and emerging sectors. It ranks the 72nd position on the list of 2024 Fortune Global 500.

In the Healthy Life section, seven CR subsidiaries—CR Sanjiu, Dong-E-E-Jiao, CR Jiangzhong, CR Double-Crane, CR Pharma Comm, CR Healthcare and CR Land—offers a panoramic view of the group’s global healthcare ecosystem.

In the Green Agriculture section, CR Beer, CR Beverage, and CR Ng Fung highlight the group’s green agricultural product matrix, premium international brand matrix, and achievements in global supply chain collaboration.

In the Clean Energy section, CR Power and CR Chemical Materials exhibit the group’s low-carbon energy supply chain layout marked by internationalization, environmental friendliness, and synergy, which is powered by technological innovation.

Amid global industrial chain restructuring, CR has pioneered a standardized and flexible supply chain management system by leveraging the resources and taking into consideration the industry differences of its 22 listed companies. It has crystallized its strategic vision to develop a world-class supply chain ecosystem for its listed companies. Currently, 270,000 upstream/downstream partners, including more than 2,600 overseas suppliers, have engaged in CR’s supply chain business, vigorously advancing the deep integration of global innovation, industrial, and value chains.

Moving forward, CR will accelerate its green transformation and upgrading through coordination and innovation. It will collaborate with all parties concerned to consolidate and strengthen cooperation in global industrial and supply chains, maintain the stability of global industrial and supply chains, so as to achieve mutual benefits and win-win cooperation.