MILESEEY GenePro G1 Nears Successful Completion of Kickstarter Campaign with Historic 1,000-Unit Milestone

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., July 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — MILESEEY Golf, a global pioneer in high-precision golf measurement technology, proudly announces that its groundbreaking hybrid rangefinder, the GenePro G1, is nearing the successful conclusion of its Kickstarter campaign on July 20th, 2025. The campaign is approaching a historic milestone of 1,000 units backed, underscoring strong consumer enthusiasm and validating the innovative features of the GenePro G1.

The GenePro G1 uniquely combines advanced laser rangefinding technology with built-in GPS capabilities, featuring a cutting-edge 2.13-inch AMOLED touchscreen. With access to detailed maps of over 43,000 golf courses worldwide, this revolutionary product delivers an unprecedented interactive user experience. Golfers can instantly view dynamic distances to the front, center, and back of the green, seamlessly plan each shot, track their performance, and accurately measure distances even when obstacles obstruct the view.

“The remarkable support we’ve received on Kickstarter truly reflects golfers’ recognition of GenePro G1’s exceptional capabilities,” said Jore Chou, Founder and CEO of MILESEEY Golf. “Our vision at MILESEEY is to transform golfing experiences through innovation and precision. The GenePro G1 embodies this vision, delivering golfers a powerful tool that blends GPS and laser measurement to elevate their game.”

Designed for tech-focused golfers, low-handicappers, and professionals alike, the GenePro G1’s precision is unmatched, providing accuracy within ±0.5 yards at distances up to 1,300 yards. The innovative rotating slope switch ensures tournament compliance, while SmartSlope™ technology integrates environmental factors—temperature, humidity, and altitude—for exceptional distance compensation accuracy.

To support the GenePro G1 Kickstarter campaign and become part of golfing innovation history, visit: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/MILESEEYd9/genepro-g1-rangefinder-know-the-course-master-your-game?ref=e9p89i

For additional information about MILESEEY Golf and GenePro G1, visit: www.mileseeygolf.com.

Media Contact:

MILESEEY Golf PR Team

Noah

Email: noahharrington@mileseey.com