MILESEEY GenePro S1 Earns MyGolfSpy’s ‘Most Wanted’ Award, Defining New PGA-Level Precision in Golf Rangefinders

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., July 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — MILESEEY Golf, a global leader in precision laser measurement technology, proudly announces that its flagship product, the GenePro S1 golf rangefinder, has been awarded the prestigious “Most Wanted” badge by MyGolfSpy, a renowned independent golf product review media.

In its review, MyGolfSpy stated, “With PGA-level precision, advanced AI technology, and outstanding optical performance, the MILESEEY GenePro S1 significantly outperforms other rangefinders, making it essential equipment for both professional and amateur golfers.” (Original article link: https://mygolfspy.com/reviews/golf-technology/MILESEEY-genepro-s1/)

The GenePro S1 boasts industry-leading ±1-yard accuracy and an impressive range of up to 2,000 yards, meeting the rigorous standards of touring professionals. Its advanced AI algorithms analyze environmental conditions in real-time, automatically optimizing measurements to provide golfers with exceptionally accurate and reliable distance information. Furthermore, the dual OLED display technology adapts seamlessly to changing lighting conditions, ensuring clear visibility in any environment.

MILESEEY Founder and CEO, Jore Chou, expressed, “Winning MyGolfSpy’s ‘Most Wanted’ badge is not only recognition of our product’s quality but also inspires us to continue innovating. Our mission remains to empower every golfer, from amateurs to professionals, to achieve their best performance and continually challenge their limits.”

MILESEEY Golf also announced the upcoming launch of another revolutionary product, the GenePro G1, scheduled for release in August 2025. Combining advanced GPS and laser technology with a large AMOLED touchscreen, the GenePro G1 promises to redefine golfer experiences with unprecedented interactive capabilities.

Since its establishment in 2009, MILESEEY has specialized in providing high-precision smart measurement solutions, with its products reaching more than 100 countries and serving over 3 million users worldwide. MILESEEY Golf remains committed to advancing golf through technological innovation and delivering unparalleled experiences for golfers around the globe.

For more information about GenePro S1, please visit: www.mileseeygolf.com.

