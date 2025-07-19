Tag along with Jay at CISCE: How the smart vehicle supply chain powers more than just cars

BEIJING, July 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — This is a report from China.org.cn.

British visitor Jay Ian Birbeck explored the smart vehicle section of the third China International Supply Chain Expo, an event showcasing the full breadth of the global supply chain in Beijing from July 16 to 20.

At the FIA (Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile) booth, Jay seated himself in a sophisticated F4 single‑seater alongside a purpose‑built rally car. The booth marks the FIA’s first appearance at the supply chain expo, intended “to connect with people, to connect with companies,” according to Habib Turki, chief development officer at FIA.

A highlight of the visit was the AITO 9, a luxury SUV that has outsold competitors such as the Mercedes‑Benz GLC and BMW X5 in China this year. Sliding into the driver’s seat, Jay noted its “remarkable” comfort. Moving to the rear cabin, he demonstrated a reclining seat that “becomes an actual bed,” complete with an automatic projection screen. Kang Bo, vice president of the SERES Group, attributed the AITO 9’s success in the interview to its advanced driver assistance system and safety features. He also thanked the outstanding suppliers like CATL.

Jay explored the expo’s extensive battery supply chain. At CATL’s booth, he visited a display by a CATL supplier featuring the Shenxing superfast charging battery, a pure‑electric module boasting an 800‑kilometer range on a single charge and a five‑minute top‑up capability for 520 kilometers of driving. He then examined a sodium‑ion cell derived from table salt, which promises reliable performance down to minus 40 degrees Celsius and requires “just 100 grams of salt” per standard cell.

In the upstream supply chain zone, where partners of battery maker CATL were prominently featured, Jay toured booths operated by Juneng Power, which supplies battery casings and covers; Anhui Shengjie, a specialty chemical developer; and Yunshang New Energy, a provider of testing systems. He also spotted an electric fishing yacht by CETL and an electric‑powered aircraft on the exhibition floor, underscoring the sector’s land, sea and air electrification vision.

Jay wrapped up his tour at the XPENG Motors stand, where its Vice President Vivian Chen discussed their vision of “Tech for Good.” She highlighted detachable flying cars and AI‑powered robots designed for “more humanistic care.”

“Chinese automakers are taking the world by storm,” Jay concluded, reflecting on how the expo blends cutting‑edge technology, competitive pricing, and disruptive mobility solutions to redefine the future of transportation.

