Cenra Healthcare and Dr. Reddy’s Strengthen Strategic Partnership to Expand Access to Medicines in Taiwan

TAIPEI, July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Cenra Healthcare, the sales and marketing arm of Cenra Inc. (TWSE: 3716), today announced the deepening of its long-standing collaboration with the global pharmaceutical company Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (Taiwan) Ltd (Dr. Reddy’s). Since the partnership began in 2020, the two companies have worked closely to introduce a diverse range of high-quality generic drugs and innovative formulations to patients in Taiwan, with a shared commitment to broadening access to affordable and clinically valuable treatments.



Left – Cenra Healthcare General Manager Lucas Lin; Right – Dr. Reddy’s Group Country Head Satheeshkumar Sriharan.

“We are proud to strengthen our collaboration with Dr. Reddy’s, one of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies with strong R&D capabilities,” said Lucas Lin, General Manager of Cenra Healthcare. “With Cenra Healthcare’s broad market coverage and strong presence in Taiwan’s healthcare landscape, we are well positioned to support our partners in promoting access to essential medicines. This partnership is built not just on product alignment, but on a shared belief in patient-centric care — delivering affordable, high-quality treatment options backed by long-term trust and mutual values.”

Over the past five years, Cenra Healthcare and Dr Reddy’s have successfully introduced a number of key therapies in the field of oncology, including chemotherapy agents, hormone therapies, and targeted treatments for prostate cancer, breast cancer, ovarian cancer, and hematological malignancies. The collaboration aligns with the National Health Insurance Administration’s (NHIA) policy to encourage the use of generic drugs in cancer treatment, thereby enhancing medicine supply resilience and safeguarding patient access.

Looking ahead, Cenra Healthcare and Dr. Reddy’s will continue to deepen their partnership by introducing additional proven therapies across multiple therapeutic areas. Cenra Healthcare is also actively partnering with other leading global pharmaceutical companies to bring more affordable and much-needed medicines to patients in Taiwan – advancing its vision of empowering health equity and delivering hope and trust to patients and families.

About Cenra Healthcare

Cenra Healthcare, established in 2004 as the sales and marketing arm of Cenra Inc., is a leader in providing comprehensive healthcare solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of individuals in Taiwan and beyond. Cenra Healthcare specializes in the distribution of high-quality pharmaceuticals and innovative healthcare products, ensuring accessibility and affordability for all.

Founded in 1952, Cenra Inc. (TWSE: 3716; formerly China Chemical & Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.) is one of the leading healthcare companies in Taiwan, with its subsidiaries and affiliates covering a wide range of areas, including human and veterinary pharmaceuticals, active pharmaceutical ingredients, health supplements, over-the-counter (OTC) drug products, household and beauty products, and elderly care services. Cenra is driven by a vision of “Empowering health equity, propelling a healthier world for all,” and is committed to delivering impactful health solutions and enhancing public health through partnerships and strategic alliances. For more information, please visit cenra.com.

About Dr. Reddy’s

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY, NSEIFSC: DRREDDY) was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hyderabad, India. Guided by its mission ‘Good Health Can’t Wait’, it is committed to providing affordable and innovative medicines. Its portfolio of products and services includes active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), generics (including biosimilars and OTC products), innovative products, and custom pharmaceutical services. Its key therapeutic focus areas are gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, and oncology. Dr. Reddy’s has a global presence spanning over 80 countries, with major markets including the United States, India, Russia & other CIS countries, China, Brazil, and Europe.