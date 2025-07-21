uSMART Opens Singapore’s First Physical Fintech Brokerage Branch at Robinson Road

Bringing innovative, commission-free investing services closer to investors in Singapore

SINGAPORE, July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — uSMART Securities (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. (“uSMART SG”), a leading fintech brokerage platform, proudly announces the grand opening of its first physical branch in Singapore, located at Robinson Road. This marks a significant milestone, as uSMART SG becomes the first fintech brokerage to establish an on-the-ground presence in the city-state.



Inside Singapore’s first physical fintech brokerage branch – uSMART at 50 Robinson Road

Backed by strategic investor Chow Tai Fook Holding and recognised as the No. 1 Hong Kong-funded fintech brokerage, uSMART SG is licensed and regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). The new branch bridges the digital and physical — giving investors access to face-to-face guidance, hands-on experience with uSMART’s trading tools, and lifetime zero commission trading on U.S. stocks, ETFs, and options.

Beyond that, uSMART SG offers a wide range of global investment products, including Singapore, Hong Kong SAR, U.K., and Japan stocks, as well as Contracts-for-Difference (CFDs) that offer exposure to foreign exchange, gold, and futures. Investors can also access money market funds (MMFs) and structured products such as fixed coupon notes (FCNs), enabling diversified strategies across asset classes and geographies.

“Congratulations to uSMART on the opening of your first physical branch in Singapore,” said Anand Francis, Senior Investment Strategist at Infinity Financial Advisory. “uSMART has been an effective partner to Infinity — together we’ve been able to customise and ring-fence solutions that give our clients greater flexibility and access to global investment opportunities. We look forward to continued collaboration as uSMART brings innovation even closer to the investing community.”

“We are excited to open our doors at Robinson Road, bringing our digital-first investment solutions directly to investors in Singapore,” said Alfred Kwok, Head of Marketing at uSMART SG. “Our branch combines the convenience of fintech with the trust and familiarity of personal service — empowering investors to grow their portfolios confidently, while offering more value-added services tailored to their needs.”

To celebrate Singapore’s 60th birthday, uSMART SG has also launched a limited-time SG60 promotion, offering 12% p.a.* interest for 60 days through its Money Market Fund. Both new and existing clients who deposit S$2,000 and subscribe to the fund will enjoy this exclusive rate on their first S$2,000.

Key highlights of the new branch:

Location: 50 Robinson Road #01-02, Singapore 068882

068882 Opening hours: Monday – Sunday, 10:00AM – 7:00PM

– Expert staff ready to assist with account openings, trading guidance, and product education

Exclusive on-site promotions and customer engagement events

Investors interested in visiting can drop by during business hours or contact uSMART SG’s customer service for more information.

*Terms and conditions apply. For more information, visit www.usmart.sg

About uSMART Securities (Singapore) Pte Ltd

uSMART is a fast-growing, award-winning digital trading platform on a mission to make investing simple, smart, and accessible for all. Now in our 7th year globally and 3rd year in Singapore, we serve over 800,000 users across key Asian markets.

Backed by Chow Tai Fook Holding as a strategic investor, uSMART SG combines deep financial expertise with cutting-edge technology to empower everyday investors. In Singapore, we are licensed and regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

Whether you’re just starting out or scaling your portfolio, uSMART SG equips you with powerful tools, timely market insights, and a seamless app experience.