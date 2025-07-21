V-Green introduces EV charging station partnership opportunities in the Philippines: Stable Revenue – Zero Risk – Breakthrough Potential

V-Green charging stations are currently in operation in Vietnam.

MANILA, PHILIPPINES – Media OutReach Newswire – 21 July 2025 – As Southeast Asia’s electric vehicle (EV) market enters a phase of rapid expansion, V-Green Global Charging Station Development JSC announces the launch of its EV charging station partnership model in the Philippines. This initiative offers landowners and business owners an attractive opportunity to generate stable, long-term income while participating in the growth of the green technology sector. The move marks a strategic milestone in V-Green’s efforts to expand its regional infrastructure footprint and accelerate the development of a comprehensive EV ecosystem.

Under this model, V-Green seeks to collaborate with property owners who meet the required site criteria, with no upfront investment required from partners. V-Green will cover the full cost of equipment installation, three-phase electrical connection, and 24/7 operation and maintenance. Partners benefit from a revenue-sharing arrangement, unlocking the potential of underutilized real estate while enjoying reliable returns. With a minimum lease term of five years, the model ensures zero financial risk and no operational burden for participating partners.

V-Green is currently prioritizing locations in Metro Manila, Cebu City, and Davao, with site areas ranging from 30 to 1,000 square meters. Ideal sites are easy to access and recognize, close to three-phase power sources, and have a solid concrete foundation suitable for charger installation.

“We believe that EV charging stations will become a standard feature across all types of real estate developments in the Philippines within the next five years,” said Mr. Luu Viet Hung, CEO of V-Green Philippines. “With our flexible business model and advanced technological platform, V-Green is committed to working hand-in-hand with local partners to deliver smart EV charging infrastructure — a solution that not only enhances property value but also drives the country’s transition toward a greener future.”

In addition to directly investing in its own charging stations, V-Green also plans to introduce a franchise model in the Philippines. This approach, which has already proven successful in Vietnam, enables broader market participation while accelerating network coverage. V-Green currently operates over 150,000 charging ports nationwide in Vietnam through a combination of self-operated and franchised stations. Further details on the franchise opportunity in the Philippines will be announced soon.

Partnering with V-Green is more than just leasing land — it’s an opportunity to become part of a thriving green tech ecosystem. Site owners can maximize existing assets without the need for capital expenditure or technical operations. V-Green takes full responsibility for deployment, maintenance, and operations, ensuring seamless integration and optimized cost-efficiency.

Installing EV charging stations also drives increased customer traffic and dwell time, boosting revenue for adjacent services such as retail, food & beverage, and utilities. Moreover, the presence of a V-Green station enhances the modern, eco-conscious image of the property, offering a clear competitive advantage in a rapidly evolving market where sustainability is increasingly prioritized by consumers.

To explore partnership opportunities with V-Green in the Philippines, please contact: v.vgreen.ph@vgreen.net or Hotline: +63 9524904529 (Mr. Huynh Minh Tuan (Calvin))

About V-Green

V-Green Global Charging Station Development JSC is a pioneer in green infrastructure solutions, committed to building a smart, flexible, and user-friendly EV charging ecosystem that supports the global transition to sustainable energy. The company is actively expanding in high-growth regional markets, including Laos, Indonesia, and the Philippines. V-Green offers a wide range of charging products — from home chargers (7.4 kW and 11 kW) to public AC and DC chargers (ranging from 11 kW to 250 kW) — all integrated with intelligent management software and LINK technology for optimized performance and profitability.

