OMRON Healthcare Singapore partners with bolttech and QBE to launch innovative embedded health solution

The comprehensive subscription programme offers OMRON customers in Singapore access to personalised health protection and insights

SINGAPORE, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Global insurtech bolttech and OMRON Healthcare Singapore, a global leader in innovative medical equipment for health monitoring and therapy, today announced the launch of their Premium Care subscription plan in Singapore. This three-in-one premium subscription programme offers registered OMRON connect members personalised health insights, protection and exclusive services tailored to OMRON device owners. Underwritten by QBE, a global insurer present in Singapore for over a century, the plan is now available for all owners of OMRON blood pressure monitors with wireless connectivity.

Unveiling Premium Care by OMRON Healthcare Singapore, launched in partnership with global insurtech bolttech, and insurer QBE. Supercharge your health protection with AI-powered Blood Pressure status insights, priority service and up to S$10,000 Protective coverage. A plan for the health-conscious, making preventive heart health easier and more rewarding.

The Premium Care plan offers subscribers three key features:

1. Monthly blood pressure status reports: Customers can receive monthly AI-powered blood pressure status reports. The reports provide personalised summaries of their latest blood pressure status and practical, data-driven recommendations for self-management, enabling customers to make more informed and proactive health decisions together with their healthcare providers.

2. Step-up insurance coverage: Customers can get automatic access to health protection with coverage of up to SG$10,000 for heart attacks and strokes, alongside worldwide accidental death coverage. Members start with a base coverage of SG$2,000 which goes up to SG$10,000 by using the OMRON Connect app to regularly monitor their blood pressure. Coverage increases with consistent usage and maintaining healthy readings, promoting proactive health management.

3. Comprehensive device protection: Customers can enjoy upgraded warranty coverage which includes device repairs arising from accidental damage and battery leakage. With premium doorstep pick-up and drop-off delivery service, customers can also benefit from having their devices serviced by the OMRON Service Centre, secure handling, and end-to-end logistics included in the plan – all without the need to leave their homes.

Masanori Matsubara, Managing Director – OMRON Healthcare Singapore, said, “At OMRON, we’re committed to realising the vision of “Going for Zero” – a society with Zero cardiovascular deaths. Partnering with bolttech and QBE is a transformative step forward. We are able to deliver innovative embedded protection, and meet our customers where they are – in their homes, on their devices, and in their daily lives. This collaboration brings together our health expertise with bolttech’s digital capabilities and QBE’s insurance solutions to offer a seamless, personalised experience that truly empowers individuals to take control of their health with confidence.”

Koh Yen Yen, General Manager – Singapore, bolttech, said, “With the Premium Care plan, we’re redefining what connected health can look like. By embedding intelligent protection directly into the customer journey, we’re not just offering insurance, we’re empowering people to take charge of their health with real-time insights, seamless services, and meaningful coverage. We’re excited to partner with OMRON and QBE, to provide customers with potentially lifechanging health monitoring technology. This innovative, all-in-one solution will empower people to manage their health proactively, with greater confidence and ease.”

Ronak Shah, CEO of QBE Singapore, said, “By underwriting the Premium Care plan, QBE is proud to play a part in a forward-thinking partnership with both OMRON and bolttech that combines technology, health insights, and meaningful coverage to deliver real value to customers. The plan’s step-up insurance coverage aligns with our own thinking around innovative insurance solutions. It rewards subscribers that consistently use the technology to monitor their cardiovascular health, on the basis that this will help them lead healthier lifestyles, ultimately prolonging lives, reducing medical expenditure overall.”



Introducing Premium Care by OMRON Healthcare Singapore – a first-of-its-kind subscription in Singapore, launched in partnership with global insurtech bolttech and insurer QBE. Designed for OMRON wireless Blood Pressure monitor users, it delivers AI-driven Blood Pressure insights, health protection, and priority services – all from just 30 cents a day. Take control of your health with smarter, proactive care.

As part of the programme’s launch promotion, all new subscribers to the OMRON Premium Care plan will be entitled to a free one-month subscription.

For more information on the Premium Care service, please visit:

https://member-sg.omron.asia/PremiumCare

About OMRON

OMRON Healthcare is committed to enhancing health and empowering people worldwide to live optimally. OMRON is a global leader in providing clinically validated, innovative medical devices for home health monitoring and care.

Aiming to achieve its vision of “Going for Zero, Preventive Care for the Health of Society,” OMRON develops a wide range of products and services for cardiovascular management, remote patient monitoring, respiratory care, and pain therapy. These solutions are designed to assist healthcare professionals and patients in reducing the risk of cerebro-cardiovascular diseases, preventing the worsening of respiratory conditions, and alleviating restrictions caused by chronic pain.

With more than 350 million units sold globally*, OMRON is the most recommended blood pressure monitor brand by healthcare professionals worldwide**. Since its inception, OMRON Healthcare has been striving to improve the quality of life and contribute to healthier living through innovations that support the prevention, treatment, and management of medical conditions. Currently, OMRON products and services are available in more than 130 countries***.

For more information, please visit https://www.omronhealthcare-ap.com/sg.

Cumulative sales of home-use digital blood pressure monitors worldwide (as of May 2023). **1 Frost & Sullivan Survey, medical professional perception survey on blood pressure monitors (November 25, 2019, and U.S. News Staff Report 2020, accessed on June 9, 2020). **2 Kantar Health Survey among cardiologists (2019). *** Number of countries where OMRON products and/or services are available (as of March 2023).

About bolttech

bolttech is a global insurtech with a mission to build the world’s leading, technology-enabled ecosystem for protection and insurance. bolttech serves customers in 37 markets across Asia, Europe, North America, and Africa.

With a full suite of digital and data-driven capabilities, bolttech powers connections between insurers, distributors, and customers to make it easier and more efficient to buy and sell insurance and protection products.

For more information, please visit www.bolttech.io.

About QBE Singapore

Present in Singapore for more than a century, QBE Insurance (Singapore) Pte Ltd, a general insurance and reinsurance company, is the Republic’s oldest registered Australian company.

Established in 1891, QBE Singapore is a trusted provider of specialist expertise and professional insurance services. Our insurance specialists develop leading-edge products that are client-focused, delivering cover tailored to deal with everything from complex risks to more simple and straightforward insurance needs.

QBE Insurance (Singapore) Pte Ltd is part of the QBE Insurance Group which is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and headquartered in Sydney.

For more information, visit www.qbe.com/sg