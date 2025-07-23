2025 Zhejiang-Japan Travel Exchange Seminar Highlights Bilateral Tourism Cooperation

TOKYO, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The 2025 Zhejiang-Japan Tourism Exchange Seminar, hosted by the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism, was successfully held in Tokyo on July 10. The event furthered bilateral tourism cooperation, promoted Zhejiang’s broad array of inbound travel offerings, and identified pathways to deepen Zhejiang’s engagement with the Japanese market while strengthening cultural and tourism ties.

To highlight Zhejiang’s distinct tourism assets, industry representatives from both regions delivered keynote remarks, outlining market trends and opportunities for future collaboration. New itineraries developed to meet the expectations of the Japanese outbound travel market were introduced, drawing considerable interest and active participation from attendees.

Tourism fosters connection, cultural exchange, and shared understanding. The growing tourism relationship between China and Japan has become a meaningful conduit for building mutual respect and long-term friendship. The seminar not only emphasized Zhejiang’s wide-ranging tourism attractions but also served as a valuable forum for supporting international tourism partnerships. With continued collaboration between industry stakeholders, Zhejiang and Japan are well-positioned to expand their tourism cooperation, pursue sustainable growth, and promote mutual economic and cultural benefit.