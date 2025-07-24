SINGAPORE, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On July 16, China Construction (South Pacific) Development Co Pte Ltd (hereafter CCDC) hosted the Conference for Sustainable Development in the Construction Industry in Singapore, an important action for CCDC’s sustainable commitment in the country.



How China Construction Helps with Singapore’s Green Construction

Over 100 participants, including government officials, corporate executives, and sustainability strategists from various organizations, explored pathways for green and low-carbon transformation in the construction industry and shared the latest practices and technological advancements in sustainable development.

Since 1992, CCDC has been a prominent player and pioneer of sustainable development in Singapore’s construction industry. By using the PPVC technology, establishing DfMA Center and leading the completion of BIM as well as IDD technologies, CCDC has been dedicated to low-carbon targets in line with the Singapore Green Plan 2030. The PV panels installed on DfMA Centre alone resulted in an estimated annual carbon emission reduction of 800 tons.

With the highest A1 qualification and Green and Gracious Builder Scheme Starqualification, CCDC has delivered 196 quality projects, with 41 more currently underway, across residential, educational, commercial, hospitality, healthcare and infrastructural sectors. To date, one in every twenty homes in Singapore is built by CCDC.

The company’s three-decade practices of green building practices were presented in the report titled Innovation Journey in Embracing Sustainable Construction by CCDC, which was officially released at the Conference.

In the closing speech of the Conference, Mr. Qian Liangzhong, Chairman of CCDC, emphasized that the green transformation of the construction industry requires policy support, technological innovation, and collaborative efforts.

This echoed the announcement made by National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat on July 11, regarding the Built Environment Decarbonisation Technology Roadmap, which noticed more than 50 technologies and strategies to reduce operational and embodied carbon of buildings.

The Conference invited the participants from diverse sectors, including the Building and Construction Authority (BCA), Housing & Development Board (HDB), Land Transport Authority (LTA), JTC, SingHaiYi Group, KTP Consultants Pte Ltd, Building System and Diagnostics (BSD), and Climate Asia.

It was not only a platform for multi-party exchange, but also a promoter for the sustainable development of the construction industry.