Mitrade Launches Apple Pay & Google Pay as Gen Z Australian Traders Swarm Volatile US Markets

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Award-winning CFD trading platform, Mitrade, has launched Apple Pay and Google Pay support for Australian users. This comes as a seismic shift reshapes the country’s investment landscape, with Gen Z traders increasing engagement in high-risk US market speculation driven by geopolitical volatility, demanding payment experiences attuned to a fast-paced lifestyle.

According to The Australian, traders aged 18 to 40 are shifting from the ASX to American markets, drawn by geopolitical volatility that makes short-term CFD trading increasingly attractive to risk-tolerant traders. This demographic shift is reinforced by Gen Z’s expectations for instant, mobile-first experiences—including how they fund and manage trades. Industry data from Finance Magnates shows that 56.6% of trading is now conducted on mobile devices, highlighting the growing preference for mobile trading platforms among younger investors.

“Engaging with markets is one way younger Australians are starting to build economic literacy and awareness of global events,” said Elven Jong, CEO of Mitrade Australia. “But for those newer to trading, barriers like funding delays, declined payments, and outdated systems can make funding trades feel inaccessible. By integrating Apple Pay and Google Pay, we’re supporting a more inclusive and mobile-first trading experience — one that aligns with the habits of this generation and makes it easier to participate safely, confidently, and on their own terms.”

Biometric authentication and tokenisation are key safeguards as mobile-first investors seek secure ways to trade. With card-not-present fraud rising, Apple Pay and Google Pay — which only work with platforms meeting strict security standards — add extra layers of protection to Mitrade’s trading experience. These shifts are reshaping how risk is managed in an increasingly connected world.

