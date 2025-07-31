9GAG & Moonit Join Forces to Launch Meme Money Markets, Turning Viral Memes into Tradeable Tokens in Real-Time

NEW YORK, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The memecoin economy just went fully autonomous. 9GAG (a MemeStrategy-affiliated company), the internet’s most influential meme factory with over 200 million users, has joined forces with Moonit to ignite the first AI-powered system that instantly converts viral memes into tradable crypto assets on Solana without human intervention.

Forget waiting for developers, insiders or hype cycles. With Moonit’s breakthrough Meme Money Market protocol, every viral post on 9GAG can be tokenized at the speed of the scroll, minting cultural energy into on-chain assets in real-time – zero friction, zero favoritism, zero manipulation.

“Meme Money Markets rewrite the rules by removing middlemen aka “the dev” entirely,” said Stijn Paumen, CEO of Helio. “It doesn’t wait for permission or spin. It captures raw virality and injects it directly into the on-chain bloodstream. It’s the purest, most trustless expression of attention-as-value ever deployed.”

Meme First. Token Next. No Dev.

Every Meme Money Market token follows a trader-optimized blueprint designed for fairness, liquidity, and full transparency. No founders, no pre-sales, no backroom allocations. Just memes, minted at the moment of impact.

“This isn’t just a new monetization model – it’s a new cultural physics,” said Ray Chan, founder of 9GAG. “Memes are no longer passive content, they’re autonomous assets with real-world value, owned by the communities that made them go viral.”

Culture Is the New Crypto

Born originally from DEX Screener’s Moonshot and reborn now as a collaboration between Helio, MoonPay, DEX Screener, 9GAG, Memeland, and MemeStrategy. Moonit is now the definitive infrastructure for real-time culture-to-crypto conversion. To date, it has powered over 300,000 token launches and onboarded 700,000+ users.

Built for the masses, Moonit makes crypto invisible: wallets are generated by email, and tokens can be purchased via card, PayPal, Venmo, or MoonPay Balance – no wallet setup or prior crypto knowledge needed.

Meme Money Market is already live at moon.it and accessible via 9GAG.com. Tokens are immediately tradable across bots and apps like Axiom, Photon, and Jupiter, and an Auto-Launch SDK is now available to any platform looking to tokenize cultural moments at scale.