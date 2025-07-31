A sound platform for success – meet the masterminds behind the aural magic of Black Myth: Wukong and more

BEIJING, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A report from chinadaily.com.cn:

Tracking the past, present and future – Exclusive interview with 8082 Audio

Sound can sometimes inspire a greater emotional reaction in people than visual stimuli, especially in movies and games. As the creator of the original soundtracks of many hit games and movies, including the groundbreaking BlackMyth: Wukong, 8082 Audio in Beijing granted exclusive access to China Daily online show Cultural Frontline, sharing creative stories of sound and music.

From the sound effects of the Monkey King armor, to the game’s sweeping and emotive Celestial Symphony, their magic extends much further than the synthesizer. Apart from the games, the studio’s artists also revealed the creative processes behind movie theme songs and even the sound effects used by modern electric vehicles.

As the studio’s musical director, Zhai Jinyan told China Daily that a key source of their creative inspiration was Chinese culture, as many pieces of music and sound effects they design originate from the country’s musical landscape and its traditional instruments.

“Our culture is our true root and soul, passed down through generations. Therefore, once we rediscover it, and draw nourishment from it, such nourishment can never be replaced by mere imagination.” Zhai added.