EDISHINE Launches Revamped Website, Highlighting Sustainable Living and Human-Centric Design

NEW YORK, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — EDISHINE, a leading provider of stylish and high-quality lighting solutions, is proud to announce the official launch of its redesigned website. The upgrade showcases a refreshed visual identity and refined brand positioning, underscoring the brand’s commitment to sustainable living and design that centers on human experience.



EDISHINE lighting creates a comfortable atmosphere, infusing your home with a relaxed, vacation-like feeling.

Rooted in the principles of environmental consciousness, Scandinavian aesthetics, and user-focused functionality, the revamped platform reflects EDISHINE’s dedication to eco-friendly practices and thoughtful design. These values are embodied in both product development and packaging, with the adoption of non-plastic inner packaging, recyclable outer materials, and energy-efficient LED lighting. Many products also feature natural and organic materials, reinforcing the brand’s philosophy of “minimalist warmth”—a design language that brings comfort, connection, and a sense of belonging to modern homes.

As part of this brand evolution, EDISHINE has restructured its product categories and overall content framework. The new website introduces five distinct lifestyle directions: Scandinavian Nature, Urban Compact, Warm Heritage, Family-Friendly, and Colorful & Sculptural. These themes reflect a wide spectrum of living scenarios, with lighting solutions designed to suit each unique environment. Additionally, an exclusive original design initiative has been launched, with more sustainable designer lamps slated for release in the near future.

To commemorate the relaunch, EDISHINE has unveiled its latest Summer Rattan Collection. This new line blends artisanal rattan craftsmanship with modern lighting innovation. Featuring floor and table lamps with handwoven textures and soft ambient glow, the collection brings a breezy, vacation-inspired atmosphere to everyday interiors.

The redesigned website also offers significantly improved user experience. In addition to a clean and cohesive Nordic-style visual identity, the platform now features intuitive navigation and an enhanced product discovery journey. A new “Build Your Bundle” function enables customers to curate personalized lighting combinations while enjoying savings on multi-item purchases—an offering aimed at deepening customer engagement and convenience.

Ranked among the top three brands on Amazon in categories like solid wood table lamps and linear floor lamps, EDISHINE is undergoing a comprehensive brand upgrade as part of its broader transformation following the launch of its standalone e-commerce site in 2024. Initiated in May 2025, the overhaul reflects a renewed focus on environmental responsibility and human-centered design, spanning every touchpoint from product strategy to visual identity.

“True design does not seek merely to please the eye; it subtly influences lifestyles without fanfare,” said Dean Wang, founder of EDISHINE. “Our goal is to become a quiet companion in people’s daily lives, using light to foster warmth, balance, and well-being at home.”

With the launch of its new website and the introduction of forward-thinking, sustainability-driven products, EDISHINE continues to redefine how lighting can bridge natural beauty with human comfort, illuminating every meaningful moment at home.

About EDISHINE

EDISHINE is a lifestyle lighting brand committed to sustainable design and human-centric living. A one-stop shop for stylish and high-quality lighting solutions, EDISHINE’s online store offers a wide range of indoor and outdoor lighting fixtures, including floor lamps, table lamps, pendant lights, bathroom lights, outdoor wall lights, and landscape lighting. With a curated range of eco-conscious lighting products inspired by Nordic aesthetics, EDISHINE seeks to transform homes into warm, inviting spaces.

For more information, please visit https://www.edishine.com.