Fosi Audio Launches Its First-Ever Turntable — Luna3

Pure sound. Thoughtful design. Built for vinyl lovers and HiFi perfectionists alike.

SHENZHEN, China, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Fosi Audio, a brand known for making high-quality HiFi gear more accessible, today announces the launch of Luna3, its first-ever turntable, debuting globally on Kickstarter, July 31, 2025. Designed with clarity and restraint at its core, Luna3 is crafted for audiophiles, first-time vinyl listeners, and design-conscious users who value sound purity and elegant simplicity.

A Turntable Inspired by Simplicity

In an era of overengineered features and visual noise, Luna3 is a return to form. Fosi Audio’s design philosophy centers on clarity, restraint, and the belief that great sound should be free of unnecessary complexity. Named after the moon, Luna symbolizes purity and quiet power, an image that perfectly reflects the turntable’s minimalist aesthetic and analog soul.

Guided by the principle of “less is more,” Luna3 strips away distractions to deliver only what truly matters: a clean analog signal path, intuitive usability, and a timeless visual presence. Whether you’re a seasoned vinyl enthusiast looking for an upgradeable, customizable system, a HiFi newcomer ready for a serious first turntable, or someone seeking a meaningful, design-forward gift, Luna3 invites you into a slower, more intentional listening experience, one quiet revolution at a time.

Key Features: Designed for What Matters Most

Luna3 brings vinyl back to its essence through design choices that prioritize purity, simplicity, and performance.

Pure Analog Output: By removing the built-in phono stage, Luna3 offers a direct, uncolored signal path, giving users full freedom to pair with their preferred external preamp.

Minimalist Construction: With a matte-black integrated plinth, transparent acrylic platter, and precision-machined tonearm, Luna3 looks refined and performs with restraint.

Thoughtful Engineering: From the Audio-Technica VM95E cartridge and manual anti-skating adjustment to the copper motor head and ±0.11% servo speed control, every component is selected for precise, stable playback.

Upgradeable Design: The stylus and headshell are easily replaceable, allowing enthusiasts to evolve their setup over time.

A Word from the Founder

“With Luna3, we wanted to return to the essence of vinyl: pure sound, meaningful design, and zero distractions. It also marks an important step in our broader vision: building a complete, accessible HiFi ecosystem that lets users grow their system piece by piece.”

— Ryan Huang, Founder & CEO of Fosi Audio

Availability

Luna3 will be available for pre-order exclusively via Kickstarter starting July 31, 2025. The retail price is set at $349.99, with Early Bird backers receiving up to 25% off during the campaign.

Visit our Kickstarter page to learn more and secure your early access: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/fosiaudio/fosi-audio-luna3-turntables?ref=64vjj2.

About Fosi Audio

As a global audio company, Fosi Audio places customers above all else, guided by a deep understanding of users’ needs and a commitment to co-creating with users. Fosi Audio has won sincere recognition from a wide range of audiophiles and well-known media such as Wirecutter, Trusted Reviews, Headfonia, TNT-Audio, and digitaltrends, authoritative forums like AudioScienceReview, Head-fi, and well-known HiFi enthusiasts such as Cheapaudioman, Z Reviews, and A British Audiophile, etc.

For more information, please visit:

Official Website: https://www.fosiaudio.com/

Official Forum: https://community.fosiaudio.com/

Official Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fosiaudioglobal

Official YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@fosiaudio