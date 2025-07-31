imToken, One of the Earliest Ethereum Mobile Wallets, Celebrates 10 Years of Ethereum in Singapore

SINGAPORE, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On July 30, 2025, Ethereum celebrates its 10th anniversary since the genesis block was mined on July 30, 2015, marking a decade of global innovation in programmable blockchain, and a continuous record of zero downtime. To commemorate this milestone, imToken co‑hosted a celebration at the iconic ArtScience Museum alongside Ethereum Singapore, featuring a keynote by Aya Miyaguchi, President of the Ethereum Foundation, and bringing together local developers, Ethereum OGs, and community leaders.



Over the past decade, Ethereum has achieved the extraordinary: powering a tokenized economy worth hundreds of billions with uninterrupted stability, reducing energy consumption by 99% post-Merge, and successfully balancing the blockchain trilemma without compromise.

As Ethereum turns 10, imToken reflects on the global movement ignited by the Ethereum Whitepaper—a vision that has inspired the company’s journey since 2016. imToken believes everything can be tokenized and that everyone should have equal access. This shared vision, aligned with Ethereum’s long-term goals and commitment to decentralization and responsible innovation, has helped both imToken and Ethereum stay the course through many challenges over the years.

Balancing the blockchain trilemma presents new challenges, and imToken is committed to addressing them. This year, imToken focuses on delivering a unified Ethereum experience through its “Token-centric” design and the newly launched imToken Web—a user-friendly blockchain interface that reduces friction for users to create accounts, participate in staking, access low-cost Layer 2 transactions, engage with decentralized applications across EVM-compatible chains, and capture the value of diverse tokens—including NFTs, cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, and real-world assets (RWA).

Just as Ethereum has maintained stability for a decade, imToken has also upheld its promise for nearly ten years—anchored in the vibrant heart of Singapore, the Lion City, and reaching toward a global future. Built on the core principle of being non-custodial and supported by a robust security architecture, imToken boasts an outstanding record of zero platform-native security incidents. As it enters a new decade, imToken is dedicated to working alongside builders across the Ethereum ecosystem to create an on-chain future that is secure, inclusive, and accessible to everyone worldwide.