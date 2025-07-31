Neurophet Showcases Full-Cycle Brain Imaging Analysis Solutions for Alzheimer’s disease Including ‘Neurophet AQUA AD’ at AAIC 2025

Showcased brain imaging analysis products such as Neurophet AQUA AD, capable of monitoring side effects of Alzheimer’s disease treatments

Engaged in partnering with global big pharma and neurology KOLs, seeking global development collaborations for key products

SEOUL, South Korea, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Neurophet (Co-CEOs Jake Junkil Been and Donghyeon Kim), an artificial intelligence (AI) solution company for brain disorders diagnosis and treatment, announced on the 31st that it participated in the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC 2025), showcasing its flagship brain imaging analysis AI solutions.



Jake Junkil Been, Co-CEO of Neurophet, delivering a presentation at AAIC 2025

At the conference, Jake Junkil Been, Co-CEO of Neurophet, delivered a presentation titled “Neurophet in the Era of Paradigm Shift in Alzheimer’s Disease: The Journey to IPO and Beyond,” introducing the company’s vision and roadmap.

During the event, Neurophet introduced Neurophet AQUA AD, neuroimaging analysis software designed to monitor the prescription, treatment effects, and side effects of amyloid-targeted therapeutics for Alzheimer’s disease. Neurophet AQUA AD quantitatively analyzes MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) and PET (Positron Emission Tomography) scans, providing precise brain imaging analysis across the entire treatment process involving anti-amyloid antibody therapies.

As the pharmaceutical and biotech industries accelerate the development of Alzheimer’s disease treatments, the importance of adopting solutions that can precisely manage prescription, therapeutic efficacy, and potential side effects is increasingly coming into focus. Especially with Alzheimer’s disease drugs such as Leqembi® (lecanemab) and Kisunla® (donanemab) requiring close monitoring of side effects, global demand and expectations are rising for Neurophet AQUA AD, a solution capable of analyzing brain imaging biomarkers related to adverse effects.

At its exhibition booth, Neurophet is showcasing several key products, including Neurophet AQUA AD, Neurophet AQUA—a brain neurodegeneration imaging analysis software—and Neurophet SCALE PET, a quantitative analysis software for PET imaging.

Through its participation in AAIC 2025, Neurophet is engaging in partnering efforts with global pharmaceutical companies and potential clients to pursue business development collaborations. The company is also holding meetings with leading Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) in the field of neurology to highlight the unique strengths of its products and to build strategic collaborative networks.

Jake Junkil Been, Co-CEO of Neurophet said that “Neurophet AQUA AD is gaining attention as a collaborative partner among various Korean and international companies in the field of brain imaging biomarkers,” adding, “Through our participation in AAIC 2025, we plan to further accelerate global development collaborations for Neurophet AQUA AD and our other key products.”

AAIC 2025 is an international conference attended by dementia researchers and neurology clinicians, held in Toronto, Canada. This year’s conference runs for five days, from July 27 to 31 (local time in Canada).

About Neurophet

Neurophet specializes in developing solutions for diagnosis support, treatment guides, and treatment devices targeting brain disorders based on cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technology. The company was founded in 2016 by Co-CEOs Jake Junkil Been and Donghyeon Kim, who developed the next-generation neuro-navigation system.

Major products include brain MRI analysis software “Neurophet AQUA”, PET Image Quantitative Analysis Software “Neurophet SCALE PET”, Brain imaging treatment planning software for electric and magnetic brain stimulation “Neurophet tES/TMS LAB”, Alzheimer’s Disease treatment prescription and monitoring software “Neurophet AQUA AD” for tracking treatment efficacy and side effects, and Multiple Sclerosis image analysis software “Neurophet AQUA MS”.

Neurophet has set its top priority to helping patients suffering from brain disorders. Based on expertise in neuroscience, Neurophet will continue to challenge and grow to explore the human brain’s health and pioneer solutions for brain diseases with AI technology.