OSL Launches Three Core Products to Accelerate the Deployment of Regulated Stablecoin Infrastructure

HONG KONG, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — OSL Group, Asia’s leading regulated digital asset platform, today announced the official launch of three new core products — StableX, Tokenworks, and OSL Biz Pay — designed to empower institutional clients with compliant, efficient, and secure access to stablecoins, tokenized assets, and broader digital asset ecosystems. These product launches mark a key milestone in OSL’s strategic vision to position Hong Kong as the cornerstone of a globally integrated payment and tokenization network.

Coinciding with the implementation of Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Issuance and Management Ordinance on August 1, 2025, OSL is reinforcing its role as a critical infrastructure builder in the regulated digital asset era — offering trusted solutions to institutions worldwide.

“We believe that true integration between Web3 and traditional finance can only be achieved on a foundation of compliance,” said Eugene Cheung, Chief Commercial Officer of OSL Group. “The introduction of a formal stablecoin regime in Hong Kong is a landmark event in the global regulatory landscape. OSL will continue to leverage its licensed platform status to deliver end-to-end, transparent, and efficient solutions to institutional clients globally.”

StableX: Powering the Regulated Stablecoin Era

As the flagship product of the launch, StableX is a full-service stablecoin issuance and management platform purpose-built for financial institutions. It offers a complete suite of services, including compliant issuance and secure custody, while enabling seamless distribution through OSL’s global exchange network (OSL VATP) and cross-border payment infrastructure (OSL Pay).

Stablecoins issued via StableX can be listed directly on OSL’s licensed exchange and used in real-world scenarios through the OSL Pay network. The platform features cold wallet and HSM-based asset segregation, licensed trust-based custody, and a fully auditable reserve structure to ensure operational integrity and regulatory compliance.

Tokenworks: Trusted and Secure Tokenization Infrastructure

Tokenworks is OSL’s newly launched institutional tokenization platform, offering asset managers, brokers, and funds an integrated solution for compliant asset tokenization. Built on OSL’s regulated custody infrastructure, Tokenworks combines smart contract deployment, regulatory coordination, distribution channels, and secondary market technology to lower the entry barriers for institutions.

Backed by OSL’s SFC-licensed virtual asset trading platform (VATP), Tokenworks enables collaboration with leading Hong Kong brokerages and OSL’s overseas licensed platforms, spanning both Asia-Pacific and Europe. The platform supports distribution to qualified investors across global markets and ensures high liquidity trading via multi-market-maker mechanisms on OSL Exchange. Tokenworks is also deeply integrated with infrastructure partners such as Fireblocks to deliver enterprise-grade security and scalability.

OSL BizPay: Bringing Stablecoin Payments to Life for Enterprises

OSL BizPay is an end-to-end crypto payment solution tailored for enterprises, covering crypto acceptance, crypto payouts, and on-chain channel payments — enabling secure, efficient, and compliant fund flows across borders.

Supporting major stablecoins such as USDT and USDC, Biz Pay is compatible with mainstream wallets and offers instant, final settlement with no chargeback or fraud risk. It also provides tools for full and partial refunds, exchange rate locking, and T+1 fiat settlement to mitigate volatility risks. With on-chain channel configuration, enterprises can batch-manage payments and generate settlement links, streamlining reconciliation processes. By combining stablecoin technology with OSL’s global licensing footprint, Biz Pay enables businesses to access a new, flexible, and cost-efficient cross-border payment paradigm.

As regulation and infrastructure converge, Hong Kong is rapidly emerging as a global testbed for compliant stablecoins and tokenized assets. OSL continues to lead at the intersection of compliance, custody, and technology — delivering institutional-grade solutions that power the next generation of digital asset financial infrastructure.

About OSL Group

OSL Group (HKEX: 863.HK) is a leading global financial infrastructure platform bridging traditional finance and the digital asset economy through blockchain technology. The Group is dedicated to providing efficient, seamless, and regulatory-compliant financial services to individuals and businesses worldwide.

OSL delivers a comprehensive suite of regulated services through its licensed platforms, including 24/7 OTC brokerage with deep liquidity fiat gateways and competitive pricing; omnibus brokerage solutions enabling traditional financial institutions to integrate digital assets; SOC 2 Type 2-certified custody with up to US$1 billion insurance protection; and compliant retail trading channels; wealth management solutions, including scheduled launches on tokenised treasuries and RWAs; and in preparation for cross-border payment infrastructure via OSL Pay.

“Open, Secure, Licensed” are the principles OSL lives by. OSL is expanding its compliant infrastructure across Japan, Australia, and Europe, potentially Southeast Asia, powering the next generation of global financial infrastructure.