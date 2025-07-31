ViewSonic Introduces Pre-configured 4K COB dvLED Solutions for Enterprises

LONDON, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, introduces the latest 4K Direct View LED Display—LDP Series, engineered by advanced Chip-on-Board (COB) technology. Available in 136-, 163-, and 217-inch screen sizes, the series features a smaller pixel pitch, delivering exceptional visual clarity, energy efficiency, and robust durability. Designed with an all-in-one structure, the LDP Series simplifies installation and maintenance to enable seamless engagement and high-impact communication in professional boardrooms, training spaces, lobbies, and command centers.



Designed for boardroom excellence, the LDP Series offers immersive visual performance to elevate professional engagement.

“ViewSonic continues to redefine LED display experiences with a steadfast commitment to delivering exceptional value to our clients,” said Dean Tsai, General Manager of Projector & LED Display Business Unit at ViewSonic. “With the integration of the latest COB technology into the LDP Series, we not only enhance visual performance but also deliver practical benefits, such as greater durability and improved energy efficiency. These innovations provide ProAV resellers, system integrators, and installers with more versatile solutions to meet diverse customer needs, while also empowering enterprises to build more sustainable and efficient environments with ease.”

Making 4K LED Displays More Efficient

The LDP Series adopts the latest COB technology to increase image quality with smaller pixels. Unlike the common Surface Mount Device (SMD) method, this technology adopts a direct mounting approach by placing multiple LED chips onto a single substrate without bonding wires. This enables the series to incorporate mini LEDs and achieve an ultra-fine pixel pitch down to 0.7mm with 4K UHD resolution. Delivering vivid image clarity, a 10,000:1 contrast ratio, and wider viewing angles, this series ensures consistent visual quality across large-scale environments.

In terms of reliability and power efficiency, the LDP Series uses a common cathode wiring system that reduces energy consumption by up to 33% compared to the same models using a common anode design. Its IP54-rated protection against water and dust, along with IK08-rated impact resistance, contributes to long-lasting durability in high-traffic environments.

To further support enterprise adoption, the LED displays are built with an all-in-one, pre-configured modular design that integrates all essential systems into a detachable control box. This streamlined setup enables effortless installation and full-front maintenance, reducing complexity for installers and minimizing venue downtime. Beyond simplifying deployment, it also provides greater flexibility in presentation, enabling a clean, frameless appearance that blends seamlessly into modern interiors, making the displays ideal for lobbies and reception areas.

Enterprise-Grade Collaboration and Management

Purpose-built to foster collaboration in modern boardrooms and training spaces, the LDP Series is designed to support dynamic, effective communication through various content-sharing capabilities. Picture-in-Picture and Picture-by-Picture display modes allow multiple sources to be shown simultaneously, while the displays are compatible with ViewSonic’s wireless presentation solutions including ViewShare, a plug-and-play dongle, and AirSync, a web-based casting software—for real-time interaction and seamless discussions. Built-in 60W speakers deliver room-filling audio to complete the immersive experience, helping teams engage more effectively in professional settings.

For mission-critical environments, the LDP Series supports 24/7 operation and device management via LAN control. It is fully compatible with professional centralized control platforms such as Q-SYS, Crestron, and ViewSonic Manager, ensuring seamless integration into existing AV ecosystems. This allows IT teams to monitor, configure, and manage displays efficiently across complex deployments, making the series well-suited to command centers and enterprise-scale environments.

About ViewSonic

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Brea, California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions for the education, business, and consumer markets, with a presence in over 100 countries. The company delivers a unified ecosystem of hardware, software, and services with seamless integration. Its product portfolio includes monitors, projectors, interactive displays, LED displays, commercial displays, video conferencing systems, and industrial solutions. Complementing its hardware is a robust suite of software offerings—including myViewBoard, ClassSwift, TeamOne, Manager, and AirSync—featuring AI-powered tools for collaboration, device optimization, and management. ViewSonic supports customers at every stage, helping them achieve their goals and create a lasting impact by empowering people everywhere to connect with purpose and See the Difference. Learn more at www.viewsonic.com.