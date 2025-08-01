3rd China-ASEAN Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition Finals Held in Malaysia

BEIJING, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A news report from CRI Online:

The finals of the 3rd China-ASEAN Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition were held on July 30 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Centered on the theme of “Innovation Cooperation for a Shared Dream”, the event attracted 329 submissions from 23 countries and regions, including Mainland China, Macao, Taiwan, all 10 ASEAN member states, as well as Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Canada, the U.S., the U.K., Pakistan, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Fiji, and the Netherlands. Following a competitive selection process, 19 outstanding projects from China, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand advanced to the final round.



Final round of the competition. Photo courtesy of the Department of Science and Technology of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region

Finalists were divided into two tracks—startup teams and established companies—and pitched their innovations in what organizers called a “7+5” format—seven minutes to present and five for judges’ questions. The competition focused on developments in artificial intelligence-driven industrial transformation and renewable energy technologies, with first, second, and third prizes awarded in each track. In addition, eight projects earned “Cooperation Star” recognition, while seven were named “Innovation Stars.”

The event was co-hosted by China’s Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) and the ASEAN Secretariat, and jointly organized by the Department of International Cooperation of MOST, the ASEAN Committee on Science, Technology, and Innovation (COSTI), and the Department of Science and Technology of Guangxi—home to the China-ASEAN Technology Transfer Center, (CATTC). The competition continues to serve as a strategic platform for cross-border technology collaboration, helping to accelerate China-ASEAN innovation partnerships and promote sustainable economic integration across the region.