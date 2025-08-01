GenScript Biotech’s MSCI ESG Rating Upgraded to AA, Recognized as a Global Leader

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — GenScript Biotech Corporation (HK.1548), a leading global provider of life science research and manufacturing services, today announced that its ESG rating has been upgraded to AA from A by MSCI in recognition of the company’s excellence in the areas of product safety & quality and human capital development, as well as continuous improvement in environment and governance practices.

MSCI, one of the world’s largest index providers, evaluates global public and private companies on a scale from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader), according to exposure to industry-specific ESG risks and the ability to manage those risks relative to peers. MSCI ESG Ratings are a widely used benchmark for global capital markets. The AA rating recognizes GenScript as an ESG leader globally, showcasing its strong commitment to sustainability in the biotech industry.

“The AA rating from a globally recognized index is a testament to GenScript’s ESG performance. Embedding sustainability into our core business not only enhances our operational resilience but also creates long-term value for our investors and stakeholders worldwide,” said Sherry Shao, Rotating CEO of GenScript Biotech. “Going forward, we will continue to push the boundaries and drive sustainable growth of the industry, aligning with our mission to ‘Make People and Nature Healthier through Biotechnology’.”

The ongoing global recognition of GenScript’s sustainability initiatives underscores its commitment to responsible business practices. As a participant of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), GenScript adheres to its ten universal principles on human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption. The company is also a supplier partner of the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Initiative (PSCI), driving sustainable value chains for the pharmaceutical industry. This year, GenScript has achieved a Silver Medal from EcoVadis and a “Low Risk” ESG rating from Morningstar Sustainalytics, and has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series. Additionally, its carbon reduction targets have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), demonstrating GenScript’s strong commitment and actions toward combating climate change.

