MemeStrategy (2440.HK) Partners with Leading Crypto Platform Helio, Providing Technical Advisory Support for AI-powered Meme Money Markets, Transforming Viral Memes into New Digital Era

HONG KONG, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — MemeStrategy, Inc. (“MemeStrategy” or “the Company,” Stock Code: 2440.HK), Asia’s first publicly listed digital asset company, and Helio (a MoonPay company), a leading global crypto and stablecoin trading platform, today announced a strategic collaboration. The partnership aims to support Moonit, a cutting-edge launchpad and token trading platform developed by Helio, to amplify its innovation in advancing the creator economy through Web3 solutions centered on memes and tokenized ecosystems.

Moonit will launch the first AI-powered system, called Meme Money Markets, to instantly tokenize viral memes, converting cultural assets into on-chain assets.

MemeStrategy will leverage its extensive Web3 expertise to provide technical advisory services and strategic guidance for the platform’s development. Additionally, the Company will identify and recommend high-profile creators and digital platforms with robust creator networks to enhance the project’s reach. It will also offer strategic recommendations to boost public education and visibility.

“We are excited to partner with MoonPay and Helio to help realize Moonit’s vision for the creator economy – establishing a new monetization model for cultural assets,” said Ray Chan, Chairman and CEO of MemeStrategy. “With our deep expertise in Web3, MemeStrategy is uniquely positioned to support Moonit’s success and empower creators to unlock real-world value in an evolving digital landscape.”

“Meme Money Markets rewrite the rules by removing middlemen aka “the dev” entirely,” said Stijn Paumen, CEO of Helio. “It doesn’t wait for permission or spin. It captures raw virality and injects it directly into the on-chain bloodstream. It’s the purest, most trustless expression of attention-as-value ever deployed.”

MoonPay, recognized as a CNBC Disruptor 50 company, is a trusted leader in the global crypto ecosystem, serving over 30 million users across 180 countries and powering infrastructure for nearly 500 companies, including major platforms such as PayPal, Venmo, and Mastercard. Fully licensed in the U.S. and regulated in the UK, EU, Canada, and Australia, MoonPay facilitates seamless fiat-to-crypto transactions, driving mainstream adoption of digital assets. This collaboration underscores MoonPay’s commitment to fostering innovation through Moonit, redefining how creators engage with tokenized platforms.

Born originally from DEX Screener’s Moonshot and reborn now as a collaboration between Helio, MoonPay, and DEX Screener, Moonit is now the definitive infrastructure for real-time culture-to-crypto conversion. To date, it has powered over 300,000 token launches and onboarded 700,000+ users.

About MemeStrategy

MemeStrategy (Stock Code: 2440) is Asia’s first publicly listed digital asset venture, managed by the team behind 9GAG, a globally acclaimed meme platform with over 200 million users. Leveraging its social media and Web3 expertise, MemeStrategy adopts a people-first approach to strategically invest in three key growth pillars: Artificial Intelligence (AI), Blockchain, and Culture, aiming to bridge the new economy with traditional finance and accelerate the development of decentralized technologies. MemeStrategy Website: https://memestrategy.com.hk/