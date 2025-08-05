Accelerating Intelligent Education at APAN60 & Huawei Intelligent Education Forum 2025

HONG KONG, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — During the APAN60 held from July 28 to August 1, Huawei as a diamond sponsor, showcased its latest digital and intelligent education technologies at the renowned education event in Asia-Pacific region. Huawei also hosted the Huawei Intelligent Education Forum, under the theme “Accelerate Education Intelligence”, with more than 100 APAC National Research and Education Network (NREN) leaders, university presidents, IT leaders to explore the future of intelligent education together.



Aaron Wang, General Manager of Enterprise Business of Huawei Hong Kong, delivering his speech

Aaron Wang, General Manager of Enterprise Business of Huawei Hong Kong, kicked off the forum with his welcome speech. He emphasized that “The digital transformation of education is a collaborative journey—where global expertise meets regional needs to build an inclusive, future-ready ecosystem. At Huawei, we believe in co-creating solutions that bridge gaps between innovation and accessibility, ensuring technology serves as a force for equitable education.”

Tang Fei, MH, Member of the Legislative Council, Vice President of the Hong Kong Federation of Education Workers, stated that “Over 77% of teachers in Hong Kong have already used AI tools in their teaching. A large majority believe that AI significantly enhances teaching efficiency, reduces their workload, and boosts student engagement. AI is a powerful assistant, not a replacement. It cannot replicate the inspiration, ethical guidance, and human connection that teachers bring. Moving forward, we must strengthen teacher training, develop localized AI tools, and promote digital literacy and responsible AI use.”

Wilson Kwok, Chairman of APAN60 LOC, Director of JUCC, kicked off the forum by introducing JUCC and its mission to enhance collaboration across universities in Hong Kong. He extended that “The main objective for JUCC is to coordinate and provide IT services to facilitate teaching, research, and administration for its members and Hong Kong’s education community.”

Peter Zhang, Vice President of Global Public Sector BU of Huawei, highlighted in his speech, “Huawei has more than 30 years of ICT experience and is the only one supplier with full-stack ICT solutions. With the support of our partners, Huawei has established a well-developed talent development network around the world and accumulated rich experience. Huawei is willing to work closely with the education industry to build a perfect ICT talent development system and contribute to the sustainable development of society.”

Xin Yao, Vice President (Research and Innovation) and the Tong Tin Sun Chair Professor of Machine Learning, Lingnan University, expressed that “Lingnan University (LU) has adopted a holistic and human-centric approach to Trustworthy AI (TAI), placing human well-being at the core of its research efforts. LU believes that technology should serve society and contribute to the betterment of humankind. Building on its strong liberal arts foundation, LU emphasizes interdisciplinary collaboration in its TAI research.”

Justin Mendes, Director of Applied & Technical English and Cross-Cultural Communications, Shenyang Institute of Technology, shared the collaboration with Huawei. “Huawei and Shenyang Institute of Technology jointly pioneer industry-education integration through co-created industrial colleges. Featuring dual-teacher instruction (Huawei engineers + SIT faculty) and hands-on training with Huawei’s full-stack technologies—Kunpeng, Ascend AI, 5G, and HarmonyOS—alongside DeepSeek AI models, this collaboration builds employment pipelines for industry-certified ‘professional + language’ talent, transforming classrooms into innovation engines for an increasingly digital and intelligent world.”

During the panel sessions, under the topic “Sovereign AI Accelerating Intelligent Education and Research”, Flora Ng, CIO & University Librarian, The University of Hong Kong, addressed that “AI is not only a transformative force for teaching, learning, and research, but also a catalyst for rethinking administrative processes and institutional strategies. The importance of responsible and ethical AI adoption, as well as building a collaborative ecosystem among universities, industry partners like Huawei, and policy-makers.”

Roshan G. Ragel, Consultant CEO, Lanka Research and Education Network (LEARN), shared his thought, “The Huawei Intelligent Education Forum was an excellent platform to share Sri Lanka’s journey in building an inclusive and responsible AI-enabled education ecosystem. It was encouraging to see our vision resonate across the Asia-Pacific, reaffirming that the future of education lies in connecting infrastructure, intelligence, and people—ensuring every learner can thrive in a digitally empowered and ethically grounded world.”

The use of AI has significantly transformed people’s lives, stimulated innovation and enhancing efficiency. Puklao Sithithavorn, Deputy CEO of UniNet, mentioned that “AI isn’t just about algorithms — it’s about impact. AI isn’t just about technology — it’s about people. From classrooms to communities, Thailand is using AI to make life smarter, fairer, and more connected. We believe AI should be accessible, ethical, and made for everyone — not just tech experts. Together with right partners, we’re not just talking about the future — we’re building it.”

Hong-Eng Koh, Global Chief Public Services Industry Scientist of Huawei, wrapped up for the panel discussions. “In Asia-Pacific, as elaborated by our panel of experts, sovereign AI is accelerating the intelligent transformation of education and research. From knowledge instructions to coaching and capability development, from uniformity teaching to personalized learning, and from linear hypothesis based to AI-led interdisciplinary research. We also agreed on the various AI implementation critical success factors, especially in the digital and AI training for all,” he said.

Dilan Huang, Vice President of Government & Public Sector for Huawei APAC Enterprise Sales Department, expressed his gratitude at the Huawei Intelligent Education Forum Gala Night, stating that “Over the past few years, thanks to our customers’ trust and our partners’ support, Huawei Asia Pacific has kept growing fast in education. Together, we’ve set a new benchmark in the industry one after another. Looking ahead, Huawei will keep creating more innovative and competitive solutions and products, always aiming to deliver more value to our customers.”

To date, we have served more than 7,800 customers in the education sector across over 120 countries and regions. Huawei will continuously apply ICT technologies in the education sector to cultivate ICT professionals, bridge the digital divide, and drive equity in education.