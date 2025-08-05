Chugai Pharma Taiwan Honored at the AREA 2025 for its Social Empowerment and Green Innovation

BANGKOK, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Chugai Pharma Taiwan (CPT), a subsidiary of Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. in Japan, has been recognized in both the Social Empowerment and Green Leadership categories at the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA) 2025. These recognitions highlight the company’s exceptional efforts in driving community impact and environmental sustainability through healthcare-focused innovation and compassion.

In the Social Empowerment category, CPT was recognized for its heartfelt and impactful charitable initiatives. Through its annual charity cycling event, CPT not only donates essential goods to underserved communities but also engages employees and their families in meaningful social participation. The company also organized a meaningful event in response to Rare Disease Day.

CPT often hosts inclusive events that raise awareness, celebrate talent, and promote public understanding. In addition, employee donations have grown steadily, with the company matching contributions, culminating in a 14.3% year-on-year increase in 2024. These activities form part of CPT’s broader strategy to integrate corporate social responsibility into procurement policies and operational goals, reflecting its aspiration to become an ESG model enterprise by 2030.

The company’s work in Green Leadership is equally compelling. Through its “Herb Field Adoption Sustainability Initiative,” CPT has created a comprehensive sustainability model that combines organic farming, local empowerment, and healthcare innovation. In partnership with sustainable brand Blueseeds, CPT supports contract farming in Taitung, promoting toxin-free cultivation of herbs like lavender and rosemary. These herbs are used not only in eco-conscious gifts and employee wellness programs but also in patient care, where essential oil workshops and aromatherapy enhance mental well-being and quality of life. This initiative contributes meaningfully to climate change mitigation, biodiversity protection, and circular economy goals. It also empowers visually impaired perfumers and small-scale farmers, creating inclusive job opportunities and reinforcing CPT’s dedication to social equity.

Together, these initiatives reflect Chugai Pharma Taiwan’s deep-rooted belief that healthcare companies must serve not just patients, but society and the planet as well. Through integrated ESG action—spanning environmental sustainability, social innovation, and community care—CPT continues to redefine what responsible enterprise means in the industry.

PR Newswire is the official news distribution partner of Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA) 2025.

