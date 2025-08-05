Neopharma Technologies Appoints Exchange Listing to Manage U.S. IPO

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Neopharma Technologies Ltd (NTL), a leading MedTech company specializing in digital drug and impairment testing for workplace and public safety, has appointed Exchange Listing, LLC to manage its upcoming U.S. initial public offering (IPO), with plans to list on the NASDAQ Stock Exchange.

Neopharma has developed NEOVAULT®, the world’s first integrated chain-of-custody and data management platform for point-of-care (POC) drug testing. Paired with its NEOTEST® range of regulatory-grade oral and urine screening devices, NEOVAULT® provides a secure, mobile-enabled solution that supports compliance and operational safety for enterprises, governments, and healthcare organizations.

The company is uniquely aligned with emerging global policy. In April 2025, the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy formally endorsed the adoption of AI-powered digital drug testing technologies. NEOVAULT® is among the few globally certified platforms meeting this standard and is the only solution currently certified under HIPAA, SOC 2 Type 2, GDPR, and ISO 27001.

Commercial adoption is accelerating. Neopharma is in advanced agreement or active negotiation with:

Four of the world’s largest Drugs of Abuse (DOA) test kit manufacturers to NEOVAULT ® -enable more than 150 million drug test kits

-enable more than 150 million drug test kits Multiple international distributors

25 enterprise clients across Australia and New Zealand

This foundation supports a high-margin, recurring revenue model through SaaS and platform licensing.

Peter Goldstein, CEO of Exchange Listing, said:

“Neopharma’s platform, business model, and traction make it an ideal candidate for the U.S. capital markets. We’re confident in Shaun and Marcus’s leadership and committed to guiding the company through a successful Nasdaq listing aligned with its long-term growth strategy.”

Shaun Melville, Executive Director of Neopharma Technologies, added:

“Exchange Listing brings the IPO expertise and strategic insight we need as we expand globally. NEOVAULT® is solving real compliance and public safety challenges. We’re ready to scale this solution worldwide.”

About Neopharma Technologies Ltd

Neopharma Technologies delivers digital solutions for secure, real-time drug screening and compliance management. Its NEOVAULT® platform and NEOTEST® devices serve enterprise, healthcare, and government clients worldwide.

About Exchange Listing, LLC

Exchange Listing provides capital markets advisory and IPO readiness services for growth-stage companies targeting listings on the Nasdaq and NYSE.

Press Contact: enquiries@neopharmatechnologies.com

CONTACT: Shaun Melville, shaun@neopharmatechnologies.com