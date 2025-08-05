Primary school children’s art reveals real-world impact of learning English, new study

A new study from Cambridge shows the diverse motivations young people have for learning English, brought to life through a series of drawings by primary school children from around the world. From chatting to friends and family, landing a great job or even travelling the world, the artwork illustrates the real-world impact of learning English.

SINGAPORE, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A series of 85 drawings by a group of 6–11-year-olds from schools across Italy, Türkiye and Vietnam has helped inform a new impact evaluation study on learning English in primary settings from Cambridge University Press & Assessment. The drawings offer a unique insight into how young people perceive the impact and opportunities of learning English.

Dr Brigita Séguis, Head of Impact Evaluation at Cambridge University Press & Assessment, said the artwork helped to bring out the voices of young learners, which can sometimes be overlooked.

“It was fascinating to see students illustrating themselves using English outside the classroom in familiar situations,” commented Dr Séguis. She continued: “They drew social situations such as traveling abroad and interacting with hotel receptionists, chatting to friends and family, and even predicting their future job prospects. We also saw young children drawing animals talking to each other in English which demonstrated how they are beginning to construct their linguistic identity. These drawings are fantastic because they reveal how learners internalise the value of English and their evolving understanding of English as a tool for real-world communication.”

The study also incorporated traditional data collection methods such as teacher questionnaires, focus groups, interviews, and classroom observations. It helped inform a wider impact study which showed the positive impact of teaching and learning English using Kid’s Box New Generation—a widely recognised course for young English learners. One of the key findings from the study was that 81% of teachers thought Kids Box New Generation helped them create a positive and effective learning environment in the classroom.

Dr Aynur Karakoç, Senior Impact Evaluator, added she was surprised to see future career opportunities already firmly on the minds of young learners.

“It was also lovely to hear that children were already thinking about how English will help them get jobs in the future. We saw lots of examples of students motivated by career prospects which was surprising considering their age, but very encouraging to hear.”

Find out more about the study and what teachers think about the Kids Box course.



Chatting in English and hanging out in Paris is what this young student from Vietnam drew.



‘I love London’ on the bus in this lovely drawing from a Turkish student.



Interesting, funny and cool is how one Italian student described their English class

