Princess’s Cottage Strengthens Islandwide Presence with Enhanced Services at Four Key Outlets

Salon builds on nearly two decades of trust with improved amenities and premium Japanese products across Tampines, Pasir Ris, Orchard, and Sengkang.

SINGAPORE, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Princess’s Cottage: The Nails Story continues to reinforce its position as one of Singapore’s most trusted beauty destinations with significant service enhancements across its four key outlets at Tampines Mart, Pasir Ris Mall, 111 Somerset, and The Seletar Mall. These upgrades reflect the brand’s ongoing commitment to quality, comfort, and professional excellence.

Having served the community for nearly 20 years, Princess’s Cottage has built a loyal customer base by prioritising hygiene, transparent pricing, and a no hard-selling policy. The latest improvements include the introduction of premium, non-toxic Japanese gel systems, enhanced hygiene protocols, and a renewed focus on service consistency through staff training.

“We believe in evolving with our clients’ needs,” said Joanna Lee, Founder of Princess’s Cottage. “These service upgrades are part of our promise to offer both indulgent and reliable care—whether it’s a routine grooming appointment or a special treat.”

Known for its fairytale-inspired charm and customer-first philosophy, Princess’s Cottage caters to a diverse clientele seeking clean, gentle, and professional nail services. From classic and spa treatments to waterless pedicures and custom nail art, the salon ensures healthy nails with every luxurious touch.

With the latest round of enhancements, Princess’s Cottage reaffirms its role not just as a beauty service provider, but as a trusted partner in clients’ self-care routines.

For more information, visit www.princessscottage.com

ABOUT PRINCESS’ COTTAGE: THE NAILS STORY

Established in 2006, Princess’s Cottage: The Nails Story is a boutique nail salon brand that blends professional nail care with fairytale charm. With outlets at Tampines Mart, Pasir Ris Mall, 111 Somerset, and The Seletar Mall, the salon offers expert manicures, pedicures, custom nail art, and waterless Foot + Nail Care using premium, non-toxic Japanese products. Known for its integrity, hygiene, and transparent pricing, Princess’s Cottage provides a pampering experience that’s as trustworthy as it is beautiful. Learn more at https://www.princessscottage.com/