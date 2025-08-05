Sunshine Lake Pharma Co., Ltd. (06887.HK) Completes Listing, Market Capitalisation Expected to Rapidly Surpass RMB 50 Billion

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Sunshine Lake Pharma Co., Ltd. (06887.HK) announced that the company will officially list on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on August 7th. Through this integration, the company has effectively combined its expertise in drug R&D with the mature nationwide sales network resources of Sunshine Lake Pharma Co., Ltd. This forms an R&D-manufacturing-sales closed loop to accelerate global operations, thereby driving value reshaping and laying a more solid foundation for future sustainable development, including international expansion.

This year, propelled by policy support, increased capital investment, and the industry trend of innovative drug globalization, the company’s innovative drug segment has demonstrated significant value.

Market analysis indicates that the company’s current commercial pipeline products show considerable commercial potential. The anti-infective pediatric line represented by oseltamivir phosphate, the new drug line represented by hepatitis C, the chronic disease line represented by diabetes, and the centralized drug procurement and new retail lines are expected to bring an annual sales peak of RMB 20 billion.

Innovation and R&D are the core driving force for the long-term development of enterprises. First, we have a rich pipeline of high-potential innovative drugs, with numerous successful results: 3 original innovative drugs have been launched, 49 Class 1 innovative drugs are under development, one of which is about to be launched, and 10 have entered Phase II and III clinical trials; Second, our Sunshine Lake Pharma has many star products. Yinfenidone is the first domestically produced new drug to enter Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of IPF. It also has the potential to expand its indications to include PF-ILD and liver fibrosis. It has the potential to become a best-in-class product in the global fibrosis field. Compared with previous cases, it is a potential blockbuster BD transaction product; Insulin glargine injection has been applied for marketing approval in the United States. Insulin Aspart is about to begin overseas clinical trials; Third, there are dozens of reserve projects with overseas BD potential, many of which have licensing values exceeding US$1 billion.