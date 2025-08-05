TOMY to Release Playsets in Collaboration between Adult-targeted Brand “tomica” and 30th-year-anniversary Comic “Initial D”

-Products “tomica PREMIUM unlimited STEERING VIEW Initial D” (2 Types) and “tomica PREMIUM unlimited Initial D Fujiwara Tofu Shop” Going on Sale in December 2025 in Japan and Other Regions in Asia; Initial D-related Event to Be Held in Malaysia, Thailand, Japan, Mainland China, etc.-

TOKYO, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TOMY Company, Ltd., based in Katsushika Ward, Tokyo, will release products through collaboration between the adult-targeted “tomica” brand of die-cast miniature cars and the comic “Initial D” (published by Kodansha Ltd.), which celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2025.

Image:

(Left) Bunta Fujiwara, father of Initial D’s protagonist Takumi Fujiwara, standing with his arms folded at “Initial D Fujiwara Tofu Shop” and Koichiro Iketani’s car “Initial D NISSAN SILVIA (S13)”

(Right) Playset including dashboard, miniature car, and case:

STEERING VIEW Initial D FD3S RX-7 (Volume 1 specifications) (top)

STEERING VIEW Initial D AE86 TRUENO (Volume 1 specifications) (bottom)

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M000076/202507162219/_prw_PI1fl_4fxa88cr.jpg

Going on sale in December 2025 will be four miniature models: tomica PREMIUM unlimited STEERING VIEW Initial D (2 types, suggested retail price: 4,730 yen each/tax included) with a car and dashboard set that appears in the comic, “tomica PREMIUM unlimited Initial D Fujiwara Tofu Shop” (suggested retail price: 5,280 yen/tax included), the home of main character Takumi Fujiwara, and “tomica PREMIUM unlimited Initial D NISSAN SILVIA (S13) Koichiro Iketani,” the car owned by Koichiro Iketani, the core character of the comic. These products will be sold at toy specialty stores and toy sections at department stores/retail stores across Japan, as well as the specialized TOMICA store “TOMICA SHOP,” online toy shops and TOMY’s official online store TOMY MALL ( https://takaratomymall.jp/shop/), among others. Reservations will be accepted at “TOMY MALL” from August 5 (Tuesday), 2025.

The products are planned to be launched in 11 Asian countries/regions: Japan, Mainland China, South Korea, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan region, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia and Vietnam. They will be gradually rolled out to countries/regions outside Japan.

Moreover, Initial D-related products will be displayed at events in Japan and abroad, including the “AUTO SALON 2025” custom car show in Malaysia and Thailand (August), the “Initial D 30th anniversary 2 Days” special event at Shizuoka’s Fuji International Speedway (September), and the “All in TUNING 2025” China International Automotive Customization and Tuning Exhibition (October). Additionally, “DREAM TOMICA Initial D SPECIAL SET,” a set of five miniature vehicles from the comic, will be sold exclusively at these events.

Customers can also enjoy taking pictures of the car and Fujiwara Tofu Shop through the dashboard and share them on social media: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M000076/202507162219/_prw_PI2fl_iWV59t85.jpg

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M000076/202507162219/_prw_PI3fl_AQVCJed5.jpg

Product highlights:

To commemorate the 30th anniversary of the comic “Initial D,” four playsets will be released from “tomica PREMIUM unlimited,” a product line based on movies, animations, comics, and dramas. These playsets, created under the concept of “tomica+,” are geared toward adult fans with an avid “Asobi (playing)” spirit, featuring TOMICA cars of predominant characters that are essential for recreating key scenes.

The products are developed in homage to “Initial D,” the globally beloved Japanese comic with the hope of allowing fans to fully immerse themselves in its iconic world. Each item carefully recreates memorable elements from early story, such as “Takumi’s dashboard with a cup,” “the intense car chase between Takumi and Keisuke Takahashi,” and “Fujiwara Tofu Shop” where Bunta stands with his arms folded.

In addition, the products allow fans to experience both the driver’s perspective and the view from outside the car, offering a fresh and immersive way to enjoy the iconic driving scenes. The charm of the product becomes even more apparent with hands-on play. These TOMICA models are designed to captivate adult fans, delivering an experience that can be genuinely enjoyed and deeply engaging.

Tadashi Sasuga, General Manager of Global TOMICA Office, Brands Business at TOMY Company’s Business Headquarters, says: “TOMICA is celebrating its 55th anniversary this year, and is expanding its lineup of ‘tomica’ brands targeting ‘kidults,’ or adults with playful minds. We are very pleased that this collaboration with the globally successful ‘Initial D’ comic series, celebrating its 30th anniversary, will enable us to provide an experience where adults can be fully engaged in play and let fun take over. We look forward to meeting TOMICA and Initial D fans at global events.”

Product lineup

-tomica PREMIUM unlimited STEERING VIEW Initial D AE86 TRUENO (Volume 1 specifications; suggested retail price: 4,730 yen/tax included)

Dashboard with a speedometer and a cup in the cup holder:

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M000076/202507162219/_prw_PI4fl_jz1dRG03.jpg

Product packaging with notable scenes from the comic: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M000076/202507162219/_prw_PI5fl_4C5su802.jpg

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M000076/202507162219/_prw_PI6fl_5efbfPY4.jpg

-tomica PREMIUM unlimited STEERING VIEW Initial D FD3S RX-7 (Volume 1 specifications; suggested retail price: 4,730 yen/tax included)

Dashboard with modified boost gauge, audio equipment, and air conditioning: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M000076/202507162219/_prw_PI7fl_kV6b25vZ.jpg

Product packaging printed with famous scenes from the comic: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M000076/202507162219/_prw_PI8fl_Iq12113c.jpg

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M000076/202507162219/_prw_PI9fl_CO10v500.jpg

-tomica PREMIUM unlimited Initial D Fujiwara Tofu Shop (suggested retail price: 5,280 yen/tax included)

Including figurine (Bunta Fujiwara) and road panels to help recreate the scenes from the story: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M000076/202507162219/_prw_PI11fl_ZdtmvPbQ.jpg

*TOMICA is not included and sold separately.

Bunta’s silhouette making a phone call appears in the first-floor window, while Takumi’s silhouette with the little holiday tree brought by Natsuki appears in the second-floor window. The set includes a lighting function with flickering fluorescent lights that illuminate the window in alternating green and red.

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M000076/202507162219/_prw_PI10fl_tAC0UXEK.jpg

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M000076/202507162219/_prw_PI16fl_3nF6iCpW.jpg

-tomica PREMIUM unlimited Initial D NISSAN SILVIA (S13) Koichiro Iketani (suggested retail price: 1,430 yen/tax included)

Iketani’s customizations including bucket seats, wheels, team stickers, mufflers, etc. are reproduced in detail: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M000076/202507162219/_prw_PI12fl_88o5ZBEC.jpg

Product packaging with illustrations from comic: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M000076/202507162219/_prw_PI13fl_4XP74XWT.jpg

Common information

Release date: December of 2025

Target age: 6 years and up

Copyright notice: (C) TOMY (C) Shuichi Shigeno/KODANSHA

Official website:

https://www.takaratomy.co.jp/products/tomica/tomicabrand/plus/initial_d/

Events around the world

Initial D will be showcased in a product booth at various events for fans around the world and in Japan.

–Malaysia

Custom Car Show “TOKYO AUTO SALON KUALA LUMPUR 2025″

Dates: August 8 (Fri.) – 10 (Sun.), 2025

https://www.tokyoautosalonkl.com/

–Thailand

Custom Car Show “BANGKOK AUTO SALON 2025″

Dates: August 27 (Wed.) – 31 (Sun.), 2025

https://www.tokyoautosalon.jp/2025/news/20250110_03/

–Japan

Special event “Initial D 30th Anniversary 2 Days”

Dates: September 13 (Sat.) and 14 (Sun.), 2025

https://fujimotorsportsforest.jp/static/initial-d-30th/

-Mainland China

China international automotive customization and tuning exhibition “All in TUNING 2025”

Dates: October 17, 2025 (Fri.) – 19 (Sun.)

https://www.yasnshow.com/official-announcement/one-minute-preview-of-the-2025-ait-dongguan-tuning-show-all-in-tuning.html

Event exclusive: DREAM TOMICA Initial D special set

As a 30th anniversary commemorative product, a special set featuring a lineup of five cars such as “AE86 TRUENO,” “S13 SILVIA,” “FC3S RX-7,” “FD3S RX-7,” and “TOYOTA MR2 SW20” will be available only at the event. The special design package features a printed signature of Shuichi Shigeno, the author of Initial D.

Release date: August 8 (Fri.), 2025

Suggested retail price: 4,950 yen/tax included

The product package is decorated with the 30th anniversary logo on the front, creating a sense of luxury that is unique to the anniversary:

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M000076/202507162219/_prw_PI14fl_UP63JX6L.jpg

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M000076/202507162219/_prw_PI15fl_z2JEh898.jpg