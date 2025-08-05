Velox Clearing LLC Appoints Christopher Joseph Cook as CEO to Lead Strategic Reset

MIAMI, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Velox Clearing, LLC (“Velox”), a technology-forward clearing firm, has announced the appointment of brokerage industry veteran Christopher Joseph Cook as its Chief Executive Officer.

In his new role, Mr. Cook will leverage his broad expertise in US regulatory compliance to strengthen the firm’s compliance posture in brokerage operations, product development, sales, and risk management, while driving strategic direction during Velox’s next phase of growth.

“As I take on the CEO role, I see a pivotal opportunity to strengthen the firm’s foundations—enhancing our regulatory posture, reinforcing operational discipline, and scaling with intention,” said Cook. “I’m honored to lead Velox at this defining moment. We are focused on sustainable growth built on a foundation of strong compliance, operational excellence, and long-term client trust. My focus will be on embedding strong governance and risk controls across all areas of the business—from brokerage operations to product strategy—as we position Velox for its next chapter.”

Mr. Cook brings two decades of financial services experience to Velox, most recently serving as CCO for ICE Securities Execution and Clearing where he oversaw all areas of the firm’s compliance with US Securities Regulation by mitigating risk, increasing efficiency, and continuously improving processes. At Folio Investments, Inc., he was CCO and responsible for Regulatory Risk Management, developing and implementing a compliance and risk management framework. His career also encompasses senior-level positions at Evercore Partners and Macquarie Structured Finance.

Mr. Cook earned his Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Finance from Rutgers University and attended the Wharton School for Business and Executive Education.

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Velox is a technology-forward correspondent clearing firm which publicly launched operations in 2019 providing securities clearing, settlement, custody, margin lending, stock loan, and prime brokerage solutions to broker-dealers, RIAs, hedge funds, and automated traders. The firm offers superior efficiency and speed, supporting its customers’ business operations by combining modern, responsive, and proprietary technology with high-touch service, competitive pricing, and rigorous risk management controls. Velox empowers its clients to focus on controlling costs, acquiring new business, and leveraging their market presence.

Velox is registered with the SEC, is a member of FINRA and the NYSE, and is a member of DTCC/NSCC and SIPC. For more information, visit http://www.velox-global.com.