World Intelligent Vehicle Conference 2025 Successfully Concludes

Writing a New Chapter for the Development of Intelligent Vehicles

CHONGQING, China, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — World Intelligent Vehicle Conference (WIV) 2025 successfully concluded at the Chongqing Yuelai International Conference Center on July 31. Hosted by Asia Digital Group, the two-day event featured one opening ceremony and one main forum, 6 topic forums, and 8 thematic activities. Dozens of intelligent vehicle-related brands and over 100 Chinese and foreign distinguished guests from over 20 countries and regions participated in the WIV 2025, along with tens of thousands of visitors. They explored the worldwide intelligent vehicle development trends, and compared notes on Chinese-foreign automotive cooperation and development experiences. The conference showcased the fruits of intelligent vehicle progress, facilitated the accelerated convergence of worldwide high-end factors to China, and injected new impetus into Chongqing’s intelligent mobility industry development.

The brilliant minds come together to discuss the future development of intelligent vehicles

Efforts need to be made on policy, capital, talent and other sectors in order to propel the advancement of intelligent vehicle-related industries. Achieving high-quality development in the intelligent vehicle industry demands collaborative efforts across all levels and from a wider range of stakeholders.

The WIV 2025 received strong support from all sectors across the world. On the government side, a number of senior officials attended the conference, including Fu Baozong, Deputy Director-General of the International Cooperation Center, National Development and Reform Commission, Tu Xingyong, Deputy Director-General of Chongqing Municipal Commission of Economy and Information Technology, and Fabio Schina, Consul General of Italy in Chongqing. Their comprehensive strategic support for the intelligent vehicle industry, which encompasses national policies, local development plans, and international collaborations, reinforces the overall framework of smart mobility development. At the expert level, several distinguished scholars and company executives identified the development trends across the academic, technological, and R&D dimensions and emphasized the current focus of intelligent vehicle development in their addresses and keynote speeches. The speakers included Professor C.C.Chan, Academician of Chinese Academy of Engineering, Fellow of Royal Academy of Engineering, Founding President of World Electric Vehicle Association, Founder of International Academicians Science & Technology Innovation Centre, and Distinguished Chair Professor of Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Professor Jianwei Zhang, Foreign Academician of Chinese Academy of Engineering, and Zhu Dongfang, President of Asia Digital Group. At the enterprise level, industry leaders from various sectors offered their perspectives on the current situation and prospects for intelligent vehicles, informed by both their specialized expertise and corporate operational realities. The corporate executives included Zhang Xinghai, Chairman and Founder of SERES Group, Wayne Liu, Chairman of PCI Technology Group Co., Ltd., Leng Yan, Executive Vice President of Mercedes-Benz Group China, Frank Meng, Chairman of Qualcomm China, and Wu Xiaoru, President of iFLYTEK Co., Ltd. In his speech, Mr. Leng mentioned that Mercedes-Benz is not only the inventor of automobile, but also a pioneer and sustained innovator in autonomous driving. Mercedes-Benz stands out as the first luxury automaker to mass-produce cars equipped with Highway Pilot Assist. As the world’s only automotive company certified for both L3 and L4 autonomous driving, it has also become the first international brand to gain approval for conditional L3 and L4 road testing in Beijing, marking a methodical advancement in intelligent driving technology deployment. Its conditional L3 system is now commercially available in both Germany and the US.

During the summit dialogue session of the main forum, focusing on the theme of “Smart Mobility Powers Dual Circulation”, the moderator, Wang Jiping (Antonio Wang), Vice President of IDC China, talked with Kuang-I Shu, Academician of the Russian Academy of Engineering and Chief Scientist of Jiangsu Pulsar Technology Co., Ltd., Ye Shengji, Chief Engineer and Deputy Secretary General of China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, Wang Tan, Co-Founder of XPeng AEROHT, and Yang Hong, Chairman and President of Shenzhen Hangsheng Electronics Co., Ltd. Mr. Kuang-I Shu shared his insight on 6G technology. He highlighted that 6G communication will provide ubiquitous coverage across space, air, sea, and land, making it especially well-suited for high-altitude transmission. With exceptional real-time performance, ultra-low latency, and supreme reliability, it enables direct wireless data transmission without compression. Mr. Ye indicated that the ultimate aim of both China’s vehicle-road-cloud integration and the global pursuit of fully implemented single-vehicle intelligence (SVI) is to advance the large-scale industrialization of the automotive industry, specifically within the new energy vehicle (NEV) and intelligent connected vehicle (ICV) segments. Mr. Wang stated that XPeng will deliver the world’s first mass-produced flying cars in 2026. While the current definition of low-altitude economy covers airspace below 1,000 meters, there remains a gap between signal coverage and actual flight range. He hopes that combining aerial vehicles, roads, and cloud technology can boost the land aircraft carrier industry’s progress. Mr. Yang said that Chinese automakers going global is mandatory, not optional. In today’s globalized automotive industry, no single company or country can achieve everything alone. True integration requires an ecosystem approach, emphasizing shared creation and reciprocal benefits over a one-sided incorporation into the global landscape.

Collaborative discussions on the evolving landscape of intelligent vehicle technology

If we unravel the production chain of an intelligent vehicle—from the motor to the intelligent cockpit—it may involve hundreds of suppliers, thousands of modules, and tens of thousands of parts. The conference focused on key topics in intelligent vehicle development, encompassing a wide array of dimensions and fields. Each of the six topic forums was overflowing with participants immersed in deep discussions.

At the topic forum with the theme of “Towards a Future of Intelligent Mobility Tackling Core Technological Challenges in Intelligent Vehicles”, Yang Hong, Chairman and President of Shenzhen Hangsheng Electronics Co., Ltd., delivered a keynote speech titled “AI-empowered and Ecosystem-supported Electronic Reconstruction and Evolution of Intelligent Vehicles”. Xu Jian, Vice President of PCI Technology Group Co., Ltd., shared his thoughts with the presentation titled “From Laboratory to Open Roads: Reflections and Explorations on Autonomous Vehicle Safety Testing and Regulation”. Wang Haowei, Global Head of ADAS at JOYNEXT Technology Co., Ltd., elaborated on the idea of “How CCU supports AI-defined Vehicles”. Jiang Sheng, SVP of NavInfo, discussed the topic of “AI Infra and Data Closed Loop under the New Paradigm in Intelligent Driving”. Ning Wang, Vice President of Neusoft Reach, gave a speech on “Vehicle-Cloud Integration Platform Drives the Upgrade of AI-Powered Scenario Experiences”. Kai Yan, Vice President of CARLINX, explained the approach of “The Hyper Flow Platform Enabling Full-Scenario Application of Vehicle-Cloud Integration at a Faster Pace”. Dr. Erkang Cheng, Nullmax Chief Scientific Officer, presented the solution of “One Model Decoder-Advancing Autonomous Driving Intelligence”. Sun Jie, Co-Founder & CEO of LightIC Technologies, delivered a keynote titled “On-chip FMCW Laser Radar – The Compliers and Pioneers of Perception Stringency in Autonomous Driving”. Centered on the topic of “Critical Tech Innovations Drive Industrial Growth”, Chen Zifeng, Chief Editor of Intelligent Vehicles of Pacific Auto, Ning Wang, Vice President of Neusoft Reach, Deng Xing, Product Director of Wuhan Xuanyuan Idrive Technology Co., Ltd., Zhang Lu, Head of Volcano Engine’s Intelligent Driving Cloud Solution, and Jason Hu, AI Product Expert of Chongqing TINNOVE Technology Intelligence Ltd., had an in-depth communication. The topic forums with the theme of “Global Expansion: Seizing Opportunities in International Markets”, “Collaborative Innovation: Driving Cross-Sector Integration”, “Capital Empowerment: Pioneering New Frontiers in Industrial Investment”, “Link the World: Co-Create New Cross-Border Growth” and “Pilot Projects: Creating Diverse Application Scenarios” attracted many leaders and representatives from government, industry, academia, research, finance, service, and application sectors. The attendees spanned from Electric Vehicle Association Of Malaysia, Association Pour le Développement de la Nouvelle Route de la Soie (ADNRS), IDC, Volcano Engine, North American Auto Professional Association (NAAP), Equal Ocean, Gosuncn Technology Group, CHIPSEA, VANJEE Technology, CICT Connected and Intelligent Technologies, Shanghai Taifang Technology, Volcanics Venture, HYGOAL Capital, HSBC, QuestMobile, World Trade Point Federation, China Brand Institute, China Automotive Engineering Research Institute, Chongqing Liangjiang International Economic Cooperation Center, Meetsocial, MiracoMotor, KargoBot.ai, Rino.ai, QCraft, Neolix, UISEE, BJCW, to Auto Planet. They provided multidimensional insights into the development trends of intelligent vehicles from their respective perspectives.

Bringing the intelligent vehicle industry to the next level with multi-dimensional support

China’s auto sector, with “AI+intelligent driving” as the core driving force, is accelerating the global autonomous driving race. Maintaining this momentum requires both visionary leadership and ongoing critical evaluation.

The WIV 2025 featured 8 thematic activities, including Leaders’ Roundtable, Chongqing Intelligent Vehicle Closed-Door Think Tank Meeting, Product Launch of Intelligent Vehicle Ecosystem, Resource Matchmaking Conference of Intelligent Vehicle Ecosystem, Intelligent Vehicle Technology Innovation Competition, Business Investigation of Chongqing Intelligent Vehicle Ecosystem, Experience of Chongqing Intelligent Driving, and Exhibition of Sci-Tech Innovation Achievements in Intelligent Vehicle. From brainstorming and strategy discussion to achievement exhibition, followed by resource matchmaking and cooperative communication—this comprehensive platform provides robust support for China’s intelligent vehicle industry and Chongqing’s intelligent mobility future landscape.

At the Chongqing Intelligent Vehicle Closed-Door Think Tank Meeting, the participating panelists and local government officials discussed the approach to vehicle-road-cloud integration under the theme of “Jointly Drawing up the Blueprint for the Automotive Industry through Government-Enterprise Discussion and by Pooling the Wisdom of the Elites”. During the meeting, Fu Baozong, Deputy Director-General of the International Cooperation Center, National Development and Reform Commission, and Lin Geng, Chief Engineer of Chongqing Municipal Commission of Economy and Information Technology, detailed the national and local governments’ work plans for intelligent vehicle development, covering policy direction, development strategies, and overall deployment from both state and local perspectives. Professor C.C.Chan, Academician of Chinese Academy of Engineering, Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering, Founding President of World Electric Vehicle Association, Founder of the International Academicians Science & Technology Innovation Centre, and Distinguished Chair Professor of Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Kuang-I Shu, Academician of the Russian Academy of Engineering and Chief Scientist of Jiangsu Pulsar Technology Co., Ltd., Li Yidong, Dean of the School of Computer Science & Technology at Beijing Jiaotong University, Professor, and Doctoral Supervisor, and Zhu Dongfang, President of Asia Digital Group, proposed future development strategies, informed by their research and the latest intelligent vehicle technologies. Taking a global outlook, Fabio Schina, Consul General of Italy in Chongqing, Dennis Chuah, Chairman of Electric Vehicle Association Malaysia, and Chen Chaozhuo, Director of North American Auto Professional Association and automotive industry overseas expansion consultant, proactively analyzed intelligent vehicle development and proposed strategies to facilitate the international expansion of China’s intelligent cars, highlighting the importance of global collaboration for achieving win-win outcomes. Drawing upon their companies’ unique strengths, Wang Tan, Co-Founder of XPeng AEROHT, Yang Hong, Chairman and President of Shenzhen Hangsheng Electronics Co., Ltd., Zhu Chuanqin, Chairman of Chongqing VDL Electronics Co., Ltd., Gao Ming, Vice President of Black Sesame Technologies, and Dongsheng Wu, Senior Vice President of Gosuncn Technology Group, discussed the current state and emerging trends in intelligent vehicle development, with the goal of advancing the entire industry during this new phase of growth.

During the two-day conference, representatives from various sectors across the world visited Chongqing Yongchuan manufacturing base of Great Wall Motor (GWM) Company Limited, and carried out a detailed on-site investigation at GWM’s smart plant through the Business Investigation of Chongqing Intelligent Vehicle Ecosystem. They went to Chang’an Automobile Global Research and Development Center (Liangjiang New Area) and visited the State Key Laboratory of Intelligent Vehicle Safety Technology, gaining firsthand experience with smart manufacturing and technological innovations, and engaging directly with industry experts, technical specialists, and corporate executives to discuss advancements and the future of the sector.

Another highlight of the conference is the display of the latest intelligent vehicles made by a host of well-known brands, including Tesla, Yangwang, Denza, Fang Cheng Bao, Li Auto, XPeng, NIO, ONVO, Deepal, Avatr, Wey, Voyah, Leapmotor, and BYD’s Dynasty and Ocean series; MiracoMotor, Neolix, and Rino.ai presented their self-driving vehicles; Guangzhou Frontop Digital, Automotive Software Innovation Center (Chongqing), Kernelsoft, World Trade Point Federation (Switzerland) Chongqing Representative Office, Chongqing Automobile Supplies Industry Association, BIZMEDIA Group and other automotive industry chain enterprises also showcased their latest achievements in intelligent vehicle technology at the Exhibition of Sci-Tech Innovation Achievements in Intelligent Vehicle.

The WIV 2025 has concluded, but the synergy of technology, capital, and policy driving China’s intelligent vehicle revolution is undeniably intensifying. Let’s look forward together to a future of intelligent mobility that will reshape the automotive landscape.