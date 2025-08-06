240-Hour Visa-Free Transit Policy Enhances the Allure of Amazing Guizhou in Jakarta

JAKARTA, INDONESIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 August 2025 – Guizhou, a province renowned not only for the majestic Huangguoshu Waterfall and the mystical Mount Fanjing, is now more accessible than ever thanks to China’s 240-hour visa-free transit policy. This initiative offers greater convenience for international travelers seeking to explore the province’s rich natural beauty, vibrant ethnic culture, and technological innovation.

To further promote this policy and Guizhou’s tourism appeal, the “240-Hour Visa-Free Transit Promotion and Exchange Conference” was held in Jakarta, Indonesia, on the afternoon of August 4. Hosted by the Guizhou Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, the event highlighted Guizhou’s diverse attractions, from shimmering Miao silverwork and the soulful Grand Songs of the Dong people to breathtaking mountain landscapes and a booming big data industry.

Ms. Wang Lin, Director of the Department’s Promotion and Exchange Division, gave a detailed briefing on the 240-hour visa-free transit policy, including its scope of application and compatible multi-destination travel products. She introduced Guizhou’s rich tourism resources, including natural wonders, architectural marvels, ethnic heritage, summer retreats, and outdoor sports. “This exchange aims to help more Indonesian tourism professionals understand Guizhou,” she said. “The visa-free transit policy is a strong catalyst for encouraging Indonesian travelers to visit. As international travel becomes more convenient with enhanced flight connectivity and smoother mobile payment experiences, tourism cooperation between Guizhou and Indonesia will deepen.”

Mr. Anton Surmali, Vice President of the Association of the Indonesian Tours and Travel Agencies (ASITA), expressed appreciation for the visa policy, noting its significance in facilitating travel between the two regions. “I’ve read about Guizhou’s stunning landscapes and unique culture in the media,” he said. “I look forward to visiting personally and believe this policy will attract more Indonesian tourists to the province.”

Ms. Wen Weiya, Director of the International Mountain Tourism Development Center of Guizhou, introduced the evolution of international mountain tourism, the structure and scale of the International Mountain Tourism Alliance (IMTA), and its development achievements. She emphasized that IMTA is committed to working with global tourism stakeholders in a spirit of equality, inclusivity, and collaboration to jointly build and share the outcomes of high-quality mountain tourism development. She warmly invited Indonesian businesses to join the alliance and participate in the upcoming International Mountain Tourism and Outdoor Sports Conference in Guizhou this November.

Mr. Wirawan Lesmana, Director of Ayo Wisata Tour, highlighted the policy’s importance in encouraging Indonesian travelers to pursue outbound tourism. “Guizhou’s rich tourism resources, combined with the visa-free advantage, offer great opportunities for collaborative product design and joint marketing to achieve mutual benefits,” he remarked.

During the event, representatives from tourism associations and travel agencies in both Guizhou and Indonesia engaged in active dialogue and idea exchange. Indonesian agencies inquired in detail about the scope of the visa-free policy and suggested leveraging social media and short video platforms to boost Guizhou’s visibility in the Indonesian market. They recommended creating customized travel packages tailored to Indonesian preferences to attract more tourists to Guizhou.

Looking ahead, Guizhou will continue to strengthen cooperation with Indonesia’s tourism industry. By leveraging the 240-hour visa-free transit policy and working closely with airlines, Guizhou aims to launch more high-quality, multi-destination travel products. These efforts will ensure that more Indonesian tourists include Guizhou in their travel itineraries, further establishing Amazing Guizhou as a world-class tourist destination.

