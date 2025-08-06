4 in 5 APAC consumers take health supplements but half lack confidence in making good supplement choices – Herbalife survey

Preventive health trend driving need for credible and trusted sources of information

HONG KONG, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Herbalife, a premier health and wellness company and community, today released findings from its 2025 Asia Pacific Responsible Supplementation Survey, revealing that while there is widespread use of health supplements in Asia Pacific (APAC), many lack the confidence to make good supplement decisions. Four in five (80%) consumers in the region take health supplements regularly, but only half (50%) expressed confidence in their ability to make responsible supplement choices.

The survey, which was conducted in May 2025, looked at consumers’ attitudes and behaviours towards health supplements in APAC. In the survey, making responsible supplement choices is defined as the practice of obtaining a thorough understanding of a health supplement product’s ingredient composition, quality, recommended dosages, consumption limits and possible interactions with other supplements and medication, before consuming it. There were 9,000 respondents across 11 markets, including Australia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

“We uncovered significant gaps in the understanding of proper health supplement usage, leading to a lack of confidence in making good supplement decisions. The silver lining is that most consumers prioritize credible sources of supplement information and advice. This is why Herbalife actively collaborates with various institutions to improve nutrition education for the public, using science-backed facts and guidance to aid positive supplement choices. We are committed to helping people build a foundation of healthy habits and empower their journey to wellness,” said Thomas Harms, Managing Director, Asia Pacific, Herbalife.

Making responsible supplement choices

Across Asia Pacific, the top sources of information influencing consumers’ supplement decisions were healthcare professionals (61%), friends and family (41%) and independent product research (30%).

However, when comparing consumers’ attitudes towards supplements, the Boomer respondents had the most surprising findings among age groups. While half of the Boomer respondents consume supplements daily, they are also the least concerned about making informed supplement choices – with only 30% being concerned about it. They are also the least confident – with just 42% expressing confidence in their supplement decisions compared to the other age groups.

In contrast, Gen Zs were the strongest believers of making informed decisions (47%) and most confident (58%) in their ability to make good supplement decisions.

Gaps in health supplement knowledge but product safety remains a priority

The survey showed a significant gap in health supplement knowledge among consumers, with many unaware of the effects of overconsumption. For example, when it comes to vitamin C, calcium and vitamin D, the percentage of people who are unaware of the effects of over-consuming were more than two-thirds of all respondents surveyed.

Despite the knowledge gap, consumers’ purchase decisions remain guided by factors like product safety and efficacy (49%), healthcare professional recommendation (43%), and quality certifications (38%). Trust in a supplement brand is also a key influencing factor, with 95% of APAC consumers admitting that it affects their purchase decisions.

Focus on preventive health driving supplement consumption

An overwhelming majority of respondents (92%) stressed that preventive healthcare is important to their well-being, with many taking steps towards better health. Their top actions include making healthier food choices (55%), taking health supplements (54%) and doing more physical activities (46%).

However, despite these efforts, less than half (46%) are optimistic about achieving their health goals. Generation Z (53%) and Millennial (50%) consumers expressed higher levels of confidence in achieving their goals, compared to the Generation X (40%) and Baby Boomers (39%).

“As more consumers take their health and wellness matters into their own hands, it’s important that they have trusted sources of information about the proper use and benefits of health supplements. When selecting from a vast array of options, take time to explore the brand’s level of testing of their ingredients, the third-party verifications, and their manufacturing transparency. Sourcing is one critical area in ensuring that your supplements are created with the utmost care to ensure high quality, consistency and traceability,” said Harms.

