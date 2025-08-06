“All in Taipei, Made for You” – Taipei Captivates Malaysian Travelers with Its Unique Charm

The Department of Information and Tourism, Taipei City Government, invites Malaysian travelers to visit Taipei under the theme “All in Taipei, Made for You.”

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 August 2025 – In July, the Department of Information and Tourism, Taipei City Government visited Malaysia to promote Taipei as a travel destination under the theme “All in Taipei, Made for You.” The campaign received enthusiastic responses from Malaysian travel professionals and media, underscoring Taipei’s growing appeal in the Southeast Asian market.

Taipei is a vibrant city where history, culture, and creativity converge. From the nostalgic charm of Dadaocheng and the Xia-Hai City God Temple to the scenic Maokong Gondola and the dynamic Xinyi District, visitors can explore nature, heritage, and urban lifestyle—all within an hour. Whether for family vacations, cultural exploration, or solo travel, Taipei offers flexible and personalized experiences for every traveler.

The city has garnered significant international recognition in recent years: ranked the world’s safest city for female digital nomads by Time Out, selected as one of the “Top 25 Most Beautiful Cities in the World” by Travel + Leisure, and placed 11th on Vacations & Travel’s “Top 100 Cities” list. With its safe, welcoming atmosphere and rich cultural depth, Taipei is an ideal destination year-round.

With its layered charm and diverse offerings, Taipei warmly invites Malaysian travelers to embark on a journey made just for them.

