“All in Taipei, Made for You” – Taipei Showcases Tourism Appeal in Singapore and Malaysia, Enhancing City Branding and Southeast Asia Outreach

The “Shiok you around” tourism promotion event in Singapore drew over 70 travel professionals from Singapore and Malaysia, creating a vibrant atmosphere filled with energy and active networking.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 August 2025 – To strengthen Taipei’s visibility and competitiveness in the Singapore and Malaysia travel markets, the Department of Information and Tourism, Taipei City Government, in collaboration with the governments of New Taipei, Keelung, and Taoyuan, partnered with tourism industry representatives from northern Taiwan to present a major tourism promotion event in Singapore. The event attracted over 70 travel professionals and media representatives from both countries, highlighting Taipei’s growing appeal in the Southeast Asian market.

Under the theme “All in Taipei, Made for You,” Taipei highlighted its strengths as a travel destination—convenient transportation, a safe and friendly environment, and a vibrant blend of nature, culture, and modern urban life. Key annual events were showcased, including the Dadaocheng Summer Festival, Taipei New Year’s Eve Countdown Party, and the Taipei Lantern Festival, all of which sparked great interest among attendees.

Taipei also signed Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with the National Association of Travel Agents Singapore (NATAS) and the Malaysian Chinese Tourism Association (MCTA) to promote bilateral cooperation in marketing resource sharing, tourism information exchange, and future joint promotions.

Yu Hsiang, Commissioner of the Department of Information and Tourism, stated, “Taipei is a multi-layered city where history and modernity converge. Travelers can stroll through nostalgic neighborhoods like Dadaocheng and Wanhua, explore centuries of culture at the National Palace Museum, enjoy the scenic beauty of Yangmingshan and Maokong, or immerse themselves in the energy of Xinyi District and Taipei 101. The city is also a food lover’s paradise—from Michelin-recommended xiaolongbao and beef noodles to local night market favorites like bubble tea, oyster omelets, and mango shaved ice.”

Taipei is also committed to inclusive tourism. The city recently received the 2025 Muslim Women-Friendly Travel Destination City Award, was ranked 2nd in the world for safest night tourism by Travelbag, and 1st as the safest city for female digital nomads by Time Out, reaffirming its reputation as a secure, welcoming international destination.

Looking ahead, Taipei will continue its diversified marketing strategies in the region, including the rollout of in-depth travel packages featuring two-night stays with local Singapore travel agencies during upcoming travel fairs. The “All in Taipei, Made for You” brand will be prominently displayed, complemented by outdoor advertising, local food media features, and radio promotions on YES 972 FM, all aimed at increasing visibility and inspiring more travelers from Singapore and Malaysia to choose Taipei as their next destination.

Hashtag: #DepartmentofInformationandTourismTaipeiCityGovernment

