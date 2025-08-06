From One Cream to a National Record: Malaysia’s Leading Herbal Repair Cream Brand Sets Malaysia Book of Records

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In July 2025, Jolicare, Malaysia’s #1 selling repair cream for dry, itchy, and sensitive skin, was officially listed in the Malaysia Book of Records for achieving “Most skin repair creams sold in a year”.



Malaysia Book of Records: “Most Skin Repair Cream Sold In A Year”

Founded in April 2021, Jolicare was born out of a simple but powerful belief: that people struggling with dry, itchy, and sensitive skin deserve more than just temporary relief. Over the years, its flagship product, Jolicare Cream, has become known for providing Lasting Repair — a steroid-free, herbal formulation trusted by families across Malaysia and Singapore with 100,000+ creams sold.

“This milestone wouldn’t have been possible without our users,” said Caleb Wong, CEO of Jolicare.

“Every product they bought, every review they shared, every story they told — it all made this possible.”

The official recognition from the Malaysia Book of Records came in July 2025, with verification that Jolicare had sold the most skin repair cream by a single brand within one year — a first in its category. The achievement reflects the growing demand for gentle, herbal, and effective skincare solutions — especially for individuals managing eczema, psoriasis, or dry, itchy, and sensitive skin.

The recognition marks a national milestone not just for the brand — but for the growing movement of customers choosing lasting repair over temporary relief.

Jolicare Cream is designed to provide herbal, lasting repair with every use:

100,000+ creams sold

Formulated with 10+ Premium Herbs

0 Steroids. 0 Parabens. 0 Fragrances

GMP-certified

Lab-tested and certified by SGS and MyCO2

20,000+ five-star reviews

What’s next for Jolicare?

While some details are still under wraps, the team shared that new pharmacy partnerships are in the works — with plans to make Jolicare even more accessible across Malaysia and Singapore in the coming months.

This recognition by the Malaysia Book of Records is a proud moment, but for the brand, it’s just the beginning.

“This record means a lot to us — but what means even more is the trust behind it.”

“And more importantly.. we’re just getting started.” Caleb added with a little wink.

To learn more about Jolicare, visit the official website: https://jolicare.com

About Jolicare

Jolicare is the #1 selling repair cream for dry, itchy, and sensitive skin in Malaysia and Singapore. With over 100,000+ creams sold and thousands of loyal customers, Jolicare continues to expand its presence both online and offline across Malaysia, Singapore, and beyond.

Follow Jolicare on Social Media:

Facebook: /jolicare.os

Instagram: @jolicare.os

TikTok: @jolicare.my / @jolicare.sg