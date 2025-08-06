Heybike X Series Mars 3.0 & Ranger 3.0 Pro: Redefining Ebike Excellence

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Heybike is thrilled to unveil its X Series starting with the flagships Mars 3.0 and Ranger 3.0 Pro. Designed for riders who seek both thrill and fulfillment, this series delivers an unparalleled biking experience that combines power, comfort, and adventure in ways previously unimaginable, offering exceptional performance across all terrains.

Mars 3.0: Speed & Performance Unleashed

Mars 3.0 is engineered for those who crave speed and excitement. At its core is the advanced Galaxy Perform eDrive System, featuring a robust 750W motor that delivers a staggering 95 N•m of torque. When the situation demands, this powerhouse can surge up to an impressive 1400W. Acceleration is simply breathtaking, reaching 20 mph from zero in a mere 6 seconds. Mars 3.0 can reach speeds of 28mph through Heybike App, converting this Class 2 ebike to Class 3, or it can be fully optimized to more than 28mph via the display. This makes it an attractive option for those seeking thrilling speeds and a dynamic riding experience.

But speed isn’t the only highlight. Mars 3.0 offers a riding experience that’s as smooth as it is thrilling. The full suspension system, with a front hydraulic suspension fork and rear Horst-link suspension, work in perfect harmony with the torque sensor for a comfortable ride no matter the terrain. The upgraded hydraulic disc brake system is equipped with an improved, 2mm thick rotor, delivering rapid and reliable stopping power. This means riders can tackle any challenge with confidence, knowing they’re in control.

Ranger 3.0 Pro: Comfort & Long-Range Capability

For riders who prioritize comfort and endurance, Ranger 3.0 Pro is the ultimate choice. As the flagship step-through model in the X Series, Ranger 3.0 Pro is designed to provide a supremely smooth and comfortable ride, making it perfect for long journeys. The full suspension system on Ranger 3.0 Pro includes a front hydraulic suspension fork and an adjustable air shock at the rear, providing excellent support and comfort. Combined with premium Kenda fat tires and the torque sensor, it delivers a riding experience that’s second to none, even on the most challenging terrains. The frame of Ranger 3.0 Pro is where technology truly shines. Utilizing advanced hydroformed frame technology, this ebike boasts enhanced strength and improved aerodynamics. This not only makes it more efficient but also gives it a sleek, modern look that will turn heads wherever it goes.

Powering Ranger 3.0 Pro is the same Galaxy Perform eDrive System, but with a slightly different configuration. Its 750W motor delivers 80 N•m of torque and can peak at 1200W, offering the same rapid acceleration from 0-20 mph in just six seconds. However, this model focuses more on sustained performance and rider comfort.

One of the standout features of Ranger 3.0 Pro is its incredible range. Thanks to a massive 720Wh removable battery, riders can explore distances of up to 90 miles before needing to recharge. This high-capacity battery can be easily swapped, making it ideal for extended trips.

Shared Features: Technology & Convenience

Both Mars 3.0 and Ranger 3.0 Pro come packed with innovative features that enhance the riding experience. The smart access system allows users to start their ebike using an NFC card, enter a PIN on the display, or unlock it through the Heybike App, adding significant layers of convenience and security.

The advanced TFT display is a standout feature of the X Series. It provides users with clear and intuitive information, including speed, battery level, trip distance, and assist level, ensuring riders are always informed. The display’s user-friendly operation makes it easy for riders to monitor their ride metrics and adjust settings on the go. Additionally, the throttle speed can be customized to either follow the current PAS level or operate independently at a maximum speed of 28 mph, offering riders greater control and flexibility. This setting can be easily adjusted via the Heybike App.

Moreover, X Series ebikes are built with durability in mind. The IP65-rated water resistant electronics components ensure that these ebikes can handle various weather conditions, making them reliable partners for any adventure.

The precision shifting system, powered by the Shimano Altus 8-Speed Professional Drivetrain, ensures smooth and efficient gear changes with minimal effort. The direct power transfer technology allows the torque sensor to communicate with the motor, instantly adjusting assist levels based on pedal input and gear selection. This results in maximum efficiency and a more enjoyable riding experience.

Attention to detail is evident in the premium finish for X Series models. Using a high-grade finish comparable to that of sports cars, each bike boasts a luxurious aesthetic that combines durability with visual appeal. The upgraded high-quality racks, with a max payload of 440lbs, blend seamlessly with the bike’s overall design, offering both functionality and style.

The next-gen folding system is another highlight. With smoother hinges, optimized pivot points, and an improved ergonomic design, folding X Series bikes is quicker and easier than ever before, taking just 10 seconds to fold such an fat-tire bike in total.

Heybike is excited to offer the X Series at price points that deliver exceptional performance. Mars 3.0 is affordably priced at $1,299, making high-speed adventure accessible to enthusiasts. For those seeking comfort and long-distance capability, Ranger 3.0 Pro is available for $1,499, combining power with a smooth ride and Ranger 3.0 Pro Miami Sunset Limited Edition, limited to just 200 units, is offered at $1,599 for discerning riders. The Heybike X Series represents a significant leap forward in ebike technology. Whether you’re drawn to the speed and performance of Mars 3.0 or the comfort and long-range capabilities of Ranger 3.0 Pro, these ebikes are designed to elevate your riding experience to new heights.

About Heybike

Heybike is a fast-growing global brand with over 200,000 riders in 4 years. With advanced products and eco-friendly bikes, Heybike aims to inspire people to break routines and let their joy out.

For more information about X Series, please visit:

X Series

https://www.heybike.com/pages/x-series?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=Article&utm_id=X_Series_Launch

Mars 3.0

https://www.heybike.com/products/mars-3-0?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=Article&utm_id=X_Series_Launch_M3

Ranger 3.0 Pro

https://www.heybike.com/products/ranger-3-0-pro?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=Article&utm_id=X_Series_Launch_R3P

For more information about Heybike, please visit:

Heybike: https://www.heybike.com/

Heybike EU: https://eu.heybike.com/