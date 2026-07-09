Laos Seizes Major Drug Hauls, Arrests Over 4,000 in Six Months

Laos arrested 4,025 suspects in connection with 1,786 drug cases during the first six months of 2026 as authorities intensified a nationwide crackdown on narcotics, Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone told the National Assembly on 6 July.

Laos has been stepping up in its anti-drug campaigns by targeting both domestic drug networks and international trafficking routes.

Recent months have also seen a series of major drug seizures across the country.

On 5 July, police in Bolikhamxay Province seized 1.2 million methamphetamine tablets after a suspected trafficker abandoned a pickup truck and fled into a nearby forest during a police pursuit.

Earlier in July, authorities in Khammouane Province arrested one suspect and confiscated 300 kilograms of crystal meth, a firearm, cash, and other evidence during a raid. Police said two additional suspects escaped and remain at large.

In April, police in Vientiane Province intercepted a truck carrying 1.5 tonnes of methamphetamine tablets and 500 kilograms of crystal meth. The driver was arrested, while investigations are continuing to identify other suspects.

Authorities have also continued destroying drugs seized in previous cases. On 25 June, police in Bokeo Province destroyed more than 17.3 tons of narcotics including methamphetamine, heroin, crystal meth, and ketamine from final court rulings and unresolved cases without known offenders.

Alongside enforcement efforts, Sonexay said authorities admitted 7,046 people to drug rehabilitation centres nationwide during the first half of the year. Of those, 2,769 have completed treatment and returned home.

The government said tackling drug trafficking and addiction remains one of its national priorities as authorities continue strengthening enforcement and rehabilitation efforts across the country.